Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
1440 WROK

Caring Illinois Teacher Goes Extra Mile For Students One Book At A Time

Whether it's inside or outside the classroom, you've definitely heard a wonderful story how a teacher went the extra mile for their students. First off, I'd like to say thank you to all of the educators in the Rockford area and beyond. You are doing the work a lot of us couldn't - your patience, drive, and determination to better the future for so many students is truly amazing.
1440 WROK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
1440 WROK

5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes

Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
1440 WROK

If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately

This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
1440 WROK

5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer

Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
1440 WROK

New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have

On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

