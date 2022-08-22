Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Step Into a Time Machine and Visit an Illinois McDonalds in 1987
If you're too young to remember, life was a little different back in 1987. I can prove that with a throwback to that era showing what it was like inside a Rockford, Illinois McDonalds 35 years ago. Hopefully you'll be "lovin' it". A YouTuber known as Mr. Extreme (I don't...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Wisconsin Brewing Company is Home to a GIANT Pretzel You Won’t Regret
Hungry for more pretzel than you can possibly eat in one sitting? They've got you covered at a Wisconsin Brewing Company. There's something about a giant pretzel that warms my heart. Ok, that sounded kind of excessive, but truly when you're eating a giant pretzel, you're generally spending time with...
Caring Illinois Teacher Goes Extra Mile For Students One Book At A Time
Whether it's inside or outside the classroom, you've definitely heard a wonderful story how a teacher went the extra mile for their students. First off, I'd like to say thank you to all of the educators in the Rockford area and beyond. You are doing the work a lot of us couldn't - your patience, drive, and determination to better the future for so many students is truly amazing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Illinois’ Newest Taco Trucks is Serving Up Uniquely Delicious Taco Pizza
You can find regular old 'taco pizza' at a pizza place if you're looking for ground beef on top of pizza crust, or you can try this. I've always said Rockford is home to so many great places to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner. It amazes me just how many different restaurants we have that are locally owned, and on top of that we have dozens of great food trucks.
Who Knew? One of America’s Ten Best Hot-Air Balloon Rides is in Wisconsin
Honestly, that's how this whole story is getting put together. From a place of wondering where the best balloon rides in America are. Between you and I, I have never been on a hot air balloon, and again, more truth here, I would love to go one but I just didn't think I lived in an area where "hot-air ballooning" is a thing.
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Enjoy A River Float And A Baseball Game In The Same Day In Wisconsin
Summer may be winding down but it isn't over yet. As much as many are looking to Midwest's seemingly favorite season, autumn, summer needs to slow down just a tad. There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy two of the best activities in the summer, floating and baseball. Thankfully,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes
Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
You Could Take Home A Fossil From This Geologic Wonderland In Wisconsin
If you live around the Stateline area you've undoubtedly seen or heard of The Cave of the Mounds, A Geologic Wonder at some point in your life. I definitely remember seeing billboards for it as we drove through Wisconsin as a kid. I never knew what it was, I just knew it had kind of a funny name.
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have
On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Odd Wisconsin: Man Survives Tumble In Spinning Cement Mixer
Madison Wisconsin Man Takes A Tumble In Cement Mixer. A Madison, Wisconsin man that was working on a cement mixer in Vienna, Wisconsin had to be rescued after he fell into the mixing drum as it was spinning on August 1, 2022. Twenty-five to thirty miles north of Madison Wisconsin,...
Raise Your Glass, Illinois Has More Wineries Than You Might Think
We hear a lot about local craft breweries, not only here in Rockford, but throughout the state of Illinois. However, if you enjoy indulging in a glass or two of wine, what does Illinois have for you?. The answer is: probably quite a few more wineries than you may have...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0