MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only 236. With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list Friday. “It didn’t come as a surprise because Cooper and three guys can’t be here,” Aguilar said before the Marlins opened a four-game home series against the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. “I understand the move and I understand the business.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO