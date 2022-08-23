ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Free baby diapers, wipes and essentials for Texas residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to Texas residents. Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive diapers, wipes, and other essentials for free! Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, are […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations

We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year

No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

EPPD is currently accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Animal Service’s Mutt-a-Thon is happening Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - Have you ever considered being a dog walker? The kind of job where you have two, three, four, or more dogs on the leash at one time? If the answer is yes, this weekend will make your dreams come true! On Saturday, August 27, you'll have an opportunity to walk one The post El Paso Animal Service’s Mutt-a-Thon is happening Saturday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
LIFESTYLE
95.5 KLAQ

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

These Caves In Texas Are Quite Stunning and Fascinating for Nature Lovers

A lot of us as children have visited Carlsbad Caverns in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We all had tons of fun and plenty of memories we have from that special place. One memory I have from a time I visited Carlsbad, Caverns in New Mexico left me wounded. I remember I didn't listen to my parents and paid the price for it. I had been running down the hill when I slipped and slid down scraping up my knee.
CARLSBAD, NM
Ash Jurberg

29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agents

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso today. The house was said to be in dire condition and without air conditioning or a bathroom. It is believed the 29 illegal immigrants had paid people smugglers to get them across the border. All 29 were adults, with twelve from Mexico, eight from Ecuador, seven from Guatemala, one from Honduras, and one from El Salvador.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

