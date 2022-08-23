Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
Free baby diapers, wipes and essentials for Texas residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to Texas residents. Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive diapers, wipes, and other essentials for free! Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, are […]
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year
No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
KLAQ Has Not One, But Both New Sparta Songs For The Weekend
Every Sunday from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: Q Connected. After following the announcement of El Paso's own Sparta releasing a new album in October, Jim Ward was...
Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery. A total of about...
RELATED PEOPLE
Last Thursdays El Paso Returns With Fun Family Friendly Art Crawl
Let the weekend begin as Last Thursdays El Paso returns in August with plenty of art, music, food, and tons of fun. Last Thursdays kicks off the weekend with a fun, family-friendly art crawl across the Sun City. It's the last Thursday of the month which means Last Thursdays Art...
EPPD is currently accepting applications
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
El Paso Animal Service’s Mutt-a-Thon is happening Saturday
EL PASO, Texas - Have you ever considered being a dog walker? The kind of job where you have two, three, four, or more dogs on the leash at one time? If the answer is yes, this weekend will make your dreams come true! On Saturday, August 27, you'll have an opportunity to walk one The post El Paso Animal Service’s Mutt-a-Thon is happening Saturday appeared first on KVIA.
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
These Caves In Texas Are Quite Stunning and Fascinating for Nature Lovers
A lot of us as children have visited Carlsbad Caverns in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We all had tons of fun and plenty of memories we have from that special place. One memory I have from a time I visited Carlsbad, Caverns in New Mexico left me wounded. I remember I didn't listen to my parents and paid the price for it. I had been running down the hill when I slipped and slid down scraping up my knee.
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agents
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso today. The house was said to be in dire condition and without air conditioning or a bathroom. It is believed the 29 illegal immigrants had paid people smugglers to get them across the border. All 29 were adults, with twelve from Mexico, eight from Ecuador, seven from Guatemala, one from Honduras, and one from El Salvador.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0