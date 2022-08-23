Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Elks Parade Expected To Cause Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Downtown Frederick On Sunday
Residents and commuters should anticipate traffic delays. Frederick, Md. (KM) There will be some road closures in downtown Frederick on Sunday afternoon, August 28th for the Elks Parade which will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.. Frederick Police and the City’s Department of Public Works will be providing assistance during that time.
wfmd.com
Some Closures Scheduled For Southbound I-270, Md. 80 Ramp For Thursday
MDOT SHA says crews will be replacing damaged guardrails. Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from Md. 80 (Fingerboard Road) to southbound Interstate 270, and the exit ramp from southbound I-270 to Md. 80 will be closed starting on Thursday at 8:00 PM This will allow crews to replace damaged guardrail with new guardrail.
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
theriver953.com
Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal
The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cars damaged, person hospitalized after rocks fall onto cars on I-66 from rock quarry blast
WARREN COUNTY, Virginia — Several cars were damaged and one person was taken to a nearby hospital after rocks from a quarry blast landed on vehicles driving on Interstate 66 and Route 522 in Front Royal, Virginia Wednesday afternoon. According to Warren County Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, drivers started...
fox5dc.com
Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy
ADAMSTOWN, Md. - Nearly 300,000 people come to visit Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but now the owner is currently threatening to close it to the public if Frederick County moves forward with a new rezoning plan. FOX 5 spoke with people who live in the area who say this decision...
fox5dc.com
2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 8/25/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE WHILE FLEEING MALL: Two men exited the Macy’s department store in Fair Oaks Mall on Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m. with merchandise they had not paid for, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
RELATED PEOPLE
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
Two teenagers dead after I-81 crash in Washington County
Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 81 that left two teenagers dead and another person hurt.
Inside Nova
Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Comments / 0