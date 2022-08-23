ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

wfmd.com

Some Closures Scheduled For Southbound I-270, Md. 80 Ramp For Thursday

MDOT SHA says crews will be replacing damaged guardrails. Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from Md. 80 (Fingerboard Road) to southbound Interstate 270, and the exit ramp from southbound I-270 to Md. 80 will be closed starting on Thursday at 8:00 PM This will allow crews to replace damaged guardrail with new guardrail.
FREDERICK, MD
theriver953.com

Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal

The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Winchester, VA
fox5dc.com

2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/25/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE WHILE FLEEING MALL: Two men exited the Macy’s department store in Fair Oaks Mall on Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m. with merchandise they had not paid for, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#Road Closures#Old Town#Bluegrass#Fiddles Fifths#Indian
wfmd.com

Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
FREDERICK, MD
theburn.com

Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg

The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
LEESBURG, VA
Cameron
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown

Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire

Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season

With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA

