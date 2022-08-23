ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments

While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has done some renovations recently, and the venue decided to do a little trolling while revealing it. A graphic is going viral of a new "express escalator" sign at the Superdome. The graphic states that the new escalator is "28.3x faster than before" with this unique subtext:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Junior Galette Lawsuit News

Former NFL linebacker Junior Galette is reportedly suing the league suggesting he was blackballed. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Galette is suing several NFL teams, the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "In a 21-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Patriots offense report

The New England Patriots will probably go about as far as Mac Jones will take them in 2022. If a report from Tuesday’s team practice is any indication, that might not be very far. “Man, this is bad. The most troublesome offensive practice of summer,” Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet

As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach. Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Browns/Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson Dies

Although he is remembered as a Chief, Dawson didn’t begin his career in Kansas City. After playing at Purdue University, where he was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Dawson was a first-round pick in the 1957 Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He barely saw the field and his...
KANSAS CITY, MO

