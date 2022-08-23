ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Gdk_0hRu1vy600

IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one.

Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.

You can still have a lush garden even if you aren't a natural Credit: Getty

Luckily, the pros at Gardener Know How have revealed some of the best plant that are almost impossible to kill.

According to the experts, "These plants are tough and sturdy.

"They can tolerate a variety of harsh conditions including heat, wind, cold weather, drought and so on."

Petunias

Petunias are a great way to add some colour to your garden and even come in several colours, so there's bound to be some everyone will like.

As long as they're watered regularly they're hard to kill, so will provide your garden with gorgeous flowers for ages.

Geraniums

These are the perfect choice for shady spots in your garden, since they're able to thrive in both the sun and shade.

The pros said: "Besides being extremely attractive, Geraniums are also one of the sturdiest outdoor plants that you can’t kill, at least not easily.

“These plants can tolerate heat and drought and will survive the hottest summers even if you are providing them with limited water.”

Sedums

Because of their different sizes Sedums are great for big or small gardens.

The gardening experts explained: "They are low maintenance plants that don’t require much care.

“Water them only when they look dry and they will survive for years.”

Verbana

This is plant is one of the hardest to kill according to the experts, so the perfect choice if you can't seem to keep your green friends alive for very long.

In fact, the pros said: "“This plant is really rough. It is one of the most drought tolerant plants on earth.

“It can survive weeks and even months without watering.”

Coralbells

This plant is great for anyone who forgets to tend to their garden regularly.

“These plants can grow in both sunny spots and shady spots. They are a perfect choice if you don’t have enough time to dedicate to your garden," the experts said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbzie_0hRu1vy600
Geraniums are a great choice for any garden Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eL219_0hRu1vy600
Sedums are hard to kill Credit: Getty

Comments / 18

