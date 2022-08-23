Read full article on original website
Three cryptos likely to do well despite the Fed’s Hawkish stand
The financial markets tanked towards the end of the week after Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell took a hawkish stance during the annual Jackson Hole event. During this much-awaited event, Powell said that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates until such a time that inflation is completely dealt with.
VGX Price Prediction as the Voyager Digital Token Flies
The VGX price surged to the highest point since July 18 as the bidding war for Voyager Digital continued. The token rose to a high of $0.6872, which was almost 400% above the lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap surged to over $182 million. Why...
Bitcoin Cash is a coin to watch as price overcomes a potential slump at $110
Bitcoin Cash has been recovering from the $110 support. The hard fork of Bitcoin has risen by 4% in 24 hours. Investors could turn to BCH as a Bitcoin alternative. As most cryptocurrencies remain in the red, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD has jumped by 4.20% in 24 hours. Its parent, Bitcoin, has lost 0.11% in the same period. BCH could book more gains in the next few days as the token remains bullish.
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook
Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Three undervalued NFTs to buy now
An old saying in investment cycles is that the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets. That’s because you get assets at massive discounts and can gain a lot once the markets start moving. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is in this situation.
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money
Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Diane Swonk first attended the Federal Reserve’s annual economic conference in Jackson Hole in the late 1990s, there was a happy hour for women who attended the event. It barely filled a single table. Now, the “Women at Jackson Hole” happy hour draws dozens of female economists and high-level decision-makers, from the United States and overseas. “I’m just glad that now there’s a line for the ladies’ room,” said Swonk, a longtime Fed watcher who is chief economist for the accounting giant KPMG. It’s not just at Jackson Hole but also in the Fed’s boardroom where its leadership has become its most diverse ever. There are more female, Black and openly gay officials contributing to the central bank’s interest-rate decisions than at any time in its 109-year history. Many are also far less wealthy than the officials they have replaced.
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
An objective review of the Giving Block 2022
The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
Crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme, says Finblox’s CEO
The CEO of Finblox believes that cryptocurrency is not a get-rich-quick asset class and provides value to investors in the long run. The co-founder and CEO of Finblox, Peter Hoang, told Business Insider in a recent interview that people shouldn’t consider cryptocurrency to be a get-rich-quick asset class. Finblox...
ADA is up by 3% today as the Cardano community prepares for the Vasil upgrade
The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish tone but ADA is outperforming the other major coins. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. ADA has added more than 3% to its value, outperforming the broader market in the process.
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
Ethereum developers confirm Merge dates
Ethereum’s Merge is expected in September, with the Bellatrix upgrade on 6 September and Paris upgrade between 10-20 September. The Merge is billed as a potential bullish trigger for the broader crypto market. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the Merge is fast approaching.
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
