Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
healio.com
New technique identifies ‘hot’ disease in arteries that can lead to CV events
Using noninvasive 18F-sodium fluoride PET and coronary CTA to detect “hot” disease in arteries, researchers were able to predict which patients with recent MI would have recurrent coronary events. PET “is often used in cancer; it uses positrons to produce a signal so you can see externally the...
healio.com
Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events
Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
healio.com
Milvexian appears safe for secondary prevention of stroke
In the AXIOMATIC-SSP trial, milvexian, a novel factor XIa inhibitor, was protective against ischemic stroke with no increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage compared with placebo in patients requiring secondary prevention. “Milvexian ... has the potential to reduce stroke without an increase in intracranial hemorrhage,” Mukul Sharma, MD, MSc, deputy director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
INVICTUS trial supports vitamin K antagonists for rheumatic heart disease-associated AF
In patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation, vitamin K antagonist therapy was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke and mortality compared with rivaroxaban, without increasing risk for major bleeding. “Vitamin K antagonists should remain the standard of care for rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation,” Ganesan Karthikeyan, MD,...
healio.com
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
healio.com
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF
Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
healio.com
FFR-guided PCI for nonculprit lesions improves outcomes in acute MI, multivessel disease
In patients with acute MI and multivessel CAD, a fractional flow reserve-guided PCI strategy for non-infarct-related artery lesions was superior to an angiography-guided PCI strategy, according to the results of the FRAME-AMI trial. “Among patients with acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease, a strategy of selective PCI of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Survey highlights trends in ROP training, future practice intentions among fellows
NEW YORK — A survey distributed to pediatric ophthalmology and retina fellows at a number of U.S. universities investigated current trends in retinopathy of prematurity training and practice. The results were presented in a poster by Emily A. Eton, MD, and co-authors at the American Society of Retina Specialists...
Comments / 0