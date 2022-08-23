ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events

Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
Milvexian appears safe for secondary prevention of stroke

In the AXIOMATIC-SSP trial, milvexian, a novel factor XIa inhibitor, was protective against ischemic stroke with no increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage compared with placebo in patients requiring secondary prevention. “Milvexian ... has the potential to reduce stroke without an increase in intracranial hemorrhage,” Mukul Sharma, MD, MSc, deputy director...
INVICTUS trial supports vitamin K antagonists for rheumatic heart disease-associated AF

In patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation, vitamin K antagonist therapy was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke and mortality compared with rivaroxaban, without increasing risk for major bleeding. “Vitamin K antagonists should remain the standard of care for rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation,” Ganesan Karthikeyan, MD,...
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds

Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF

Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
FFR-guided PCI for nonculprit lesions improves outcomes in acute MI, multivessel disease

In patients with acute MI and multivessel CAD, a fractional flow reserve-guided PCI strategy for non-infarct-related artery lesions was superior to an angiography-guided PCI strategy, according to the results of the FRAME-AMI trial. “Among patients with acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease, a strategy of selective PCI of...
