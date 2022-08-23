Read full article on original website
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail is always a challenge. He’s looking for people with specific qualities. Once hired, Sheriff Osborne says a corrections officer goes through a similar level of training that road...
Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
IPD: Suspect in N. Meadow Street stabbing arrested
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man is charged with a stabbing last week in Ithaca. Police say Zahmear Lawson stabbed the unnamed delivery driver in the shoulder last Wednesday evening on North Meadow Street. Investigators do not believe Lawson and the victim knew each other. Lawson is charged...
Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Remaining Starbucks workers strike in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Starbucks workers demonstrating in Ithaca. Employees from the Seneca Street and Meadow Street Starbucks locations are striking today. They claim the company is continuing its retaliation and union-busting tactics by wrongfully firing 3 pro-union employees “this month alone.” The workers are striking to get these employees reinstated. Starbucks unexpectedly closed its Collegetown location earlier this summer claiming the location had a lack of foot traffic.
Dryden graduation rates rebound after pandemic low
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Graduation rates in the Dryden Central School District are recovering. Back in 2020, grad rates fell to 68 percent during the peak of the pandemic. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Cheryl Covell says numbers are coming back up. This year, she says the unofficial grad rate is about 87 percent.
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
Ithaca filmmaker’s documentary gets two week run at Cinemapolis
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An award winning documentary gets its Ithaca debut. The film is directed by Alex Pritz and produced by Will N. Miller, both raised in Ithaca. Those aren’t the only Ithaca connections. Two others from Ithaca, Danfung Dennis and Jack Weisman, served as executive producers. Additionally, Homelands Productions, based in Ithaca, served as the film’s nonprofit fiscal sponsor.
