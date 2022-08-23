ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Serbay back on the sidelines

Former JM coach Rich Serbay is back on the sidelines, helping coach the offensive line in Stafford. Serbay was let go in 2020 after 35 years and four state championships at JM.
STAFFORD, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland walk-on QB earns scholarship on last day of fall camp

Maryland had 1 more surprise left before its fall camp officially ended. The Terps gave out of scholarship when there were supposed to be a movie scheduled. Eric Najarian has been with Maryland football since 2019, and was offered a scholarship on Friday. He has appeared in 3 games, and actually played high school football for the team’s current running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Najarian chose Maryland over UMI and Fordham.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC12

Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Stafford, VA
Education
Stafford, VA
Government
Stafford, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Stafford, VA
Inside Nova

Brother, sister win state titles on same day

For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
WARRENTON, VA
shspubs.com

Stafford Defeats James Monroe 35-14

The Stafford High School Indians defeated the James Monroe Yellow Jackets 35-14 during The Battle of the Bridge in Friday night, August 26, 2022 at Stafford High School. The Indians overcame a 7-14 halftime deficit to secure their first win of the season.
STAFFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Athletics#The School Board#Colonial Forge#Asst
cfhstalon.com

What Happened at the Stafford Teacher Convocation?

Before the official school year had started, teachers and other Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) staff were already hard at work, preparing resources for the students that were soon to arrive into their care. During this preparation period, a teacher convocation was held, where over 4,300 SCPS staff would gather...
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

New school opens in Loudoun County

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg

The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
LEESBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
WUSA9

Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy