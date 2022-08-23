Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Aug. 26 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Patriot, Freedom-Woodbridge win big
BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and two touchdowns as the host Bobcats claimed their season-opener with a non-district win Friday. Boggs, Battlefield’s first-year starter at quarterback, also ran nine...
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Serbay back on the sidelines
Former JM coach Rich Serbay is back on the sidelines, helping coach the offensive line in Stafford. Serbay was let go in 2020 after 35 years and four state championships at JM.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland walk-on QB earns scholarship on last day of fall camp
Maryland had 1 more surprise left before its fall camp officially ended. The Terps gave out of scholarship when there were supposed to be a movie scheduled. Eric Najarian has been with Maryland football since 2019, and was offered a scholarship on Friday. He has appeared in 3 games, and actually played high school football for the team’s current running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Najarian chose Maryland over UMI and Fordham.
NBC12
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
Fredericksburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Massaponax High School football team will have a game with Chancellor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Inside Nova
Brother, sister win state titles on same day
For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
shspubs.com
Stafford Defeats James Monroe 35-14
The Stafford High School Indians defeated the James Monroe Yellow Jackets 35-14 during The Battle of the Bridge in Friday night, August 26, 2022 at Stafford High School. The Indians overcame a 7-14 halftime deficit to secure their first win of the season.
WUSA
Game of the Week: James Madison vs Stone Bridge High School
The High School Football season is kicking off tonight. Darren Haynes is live on the gridiron at James Madison High School in Vienna Viginia.
cfhstalon.com
What Happened at the Stafford Teacher Convocation?
Before the official school year had started, teachers and other Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) staff were already hard at work, preparing resources for the students that were soon to arrive into their care. During this preparation period, a teacher convocation was held, where over 4,300 SCPS staff would gather...
New school opens in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County announces changes to popular streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced changes to two of its four streeteries, and backlash has already sparked online. The changes impact one of the county’s most popular spaces, the Woodmont Ave. Streetery in Bethesda. It also impacts a small streetery...
Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies
WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
