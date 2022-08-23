Read full article on original website
New senior leadership responsibilities
Mary Messina Remmler, vice president for strategic planning and analysis at the University of Delaware, has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer (SVP-CFO), UD President Dennis Assanis has announced. “Mary Remmler’s expanded responsibilities build on her strong record of achievement as a senior administrative leader over the...
In Memoriam: Robin Moore
Robin Ann Moore, director of operations for Aramark at the University of Delaware, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 64. Amanda Steiner, vice president of operations for Aramark and UD Dining Services, said, “Robin had a passion and commitment to excellence that made her a role model and support within our organization. She will be greatly missed and no one will match her unwavering commitment to everything she touched.”
Fash-a-letes
Jenna Tomasch, a sophomore fashion design and product innovation major at the University of Delaware, recalls trying on her high school volleyball uniform and not being happy with the way it fit. The size small was too tight in the chest and offered limited mobility in the shoulders — necessary for serving, blocking and diving in a volleyball match. The size medium fit better in the chest but was then too loose in the waist, and Tomasch found the extra fabric to be distracting.
For the Record, Aug. 26, 2022
For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, appointments and honors include the following:. Presentations. Antoinette Yost, assistant librarian and coordinator of collections sharing and delivery at the UD Library, Museums and Press, and Megan Gaffney,...
