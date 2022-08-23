Read full article on original website
Obituary: Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood
Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood, of Sulphur Rock, was called Home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Doris entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 74. She was born March 4, 1948, in Dyess, AR, to the late Elmer Ewell Mitchell and Avis Maxine (Bangs) Hall. Doris was of Christian faith and attended worship services at Newark Assembly of God. She was a fun-loving, spunky, comical woman who never met a stranger. She was strong-willed, confident, and secure about who she was, which made her the “life of the party” anywhere she went. Doris loved to paint, enjoyed crocheting, was a fantastic cook and even served as an officer in the local EH Club (Extension Homemakers). She enjoyed stopping at yard sales and liked taking trips to Tunica, MS. But of all of Doris’ hobbies and passions, nothing gave her more joy than fulfilling her God-given role as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was “a mother to all” and everyone knew they could depend on Doris as a source of laughter, love, and encouragement. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Obituary: Jimmy Lee Hughes
Jimmy Lee Hughes, 88, of Batesville, passed away on August 22, 2022. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Jimmy was born on April 7, 1934, to Dallas and Loice Gennings Hughes, who predeceased him. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, brother and an especially proud grandfather. He spent his working years...
Obituary: Mary Emma Lodge
Mary Emma Lodge, 76, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Mary Emma was born on November 26, 1945, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Wilcox) Dieckmann in Charlotte, North Carolina. She married John H. Lodge on August 9, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Obituary: Jayson Uriah Strong
Jayson Uriah Strong, 41, of Batesville, departed this life on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Fargo, North Dakota. He was born in Newport on September 11, 1980 to Timothy Franklin Allen and Linda Haag Beer. He was a railroad operator and traveled throughout the United States. He will be remembered...
Obituary: Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs
Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs, 87, passed from this world to her heavenly home on August 22, 2022. She was born in Magness, AR on June 13, 1935. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family, especially her husband, Toby. They were a perfect example of a wonderful marriage. She enjoyed her days by working in her yard, planting beautiful flowers and cooking delicious meals.
Obituary: Montine Foster Branscum
Montine Foster Branscum, 81, of Rosie, Arkansas, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1940, in Oil Trough, Arkansas to Brown and Josie (Pruitt) Foster. Montine was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of Rosie Baptist Church which she loved. She was a homemaker who took very good care of her family. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, canning, and freezing vegetables, mowing her yard, sewing, needlework, and reading, and she had a (little known) talent for writing. She spent 63 wonderful years with her loving husband, Marcus, before he passed away on October 9, 2021. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.
Obituary: Bennie L. Duncan
Bennie L. Duncan, age 74, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Eaglecrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Ash Flat. He was born on September 21, 1947, in Caraway, Arkansas to the late George Truie and Lona Maxine Duncan. Bennie loved music and loved to go fishing.
Obituary: Alice Ann Johnson
Alice Ann Johnson, age 74, of Cave City passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1947, in Cave City, AR to Bruce and Clarene Hunter. She was a jewelry department manager at Wal-Mart and a member of the Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church. Alice enjoyed fishing and playing with her grandchildren.
Obituary: Margaret Kay (VanHoozer) DeLong
Margaret Kay (VanHoozer) DeLong, 66, of Cabot, Arkansas departed this life Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the VA Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born October 26, 1955, the daughter of Bollie and Dorothy (Davis) VanHoozer. Her parents both preceded her in death and three brothers: Corley, Wade, and...
Obituary: Janie Wyatt
Janie Wyatt, 68, passed away on August 20, 2022, to be with The Lord and her daughter Brandi. She was surrounded by her family and her loving husband of 50 years. Janie was born in Batesville on May 31, 1954, to the late Fred and Jeanette (Davidson) Pearce. She worked as a school secretary at both Southside Middle and Southside Highschool. She took pride in her job and loved interacting and caring for all of the children over the years. Janie had a kind and loving nature and enjoyed gardening, making floral arrangements, cooking with her niece Brooklyn, helping her nephew Brantley build Legos, and most of all Janie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Obituary: Robert A. Johnson
Robert A. Johnson, 55, of Newport departed this life on August 21, 2022. He was born February 3, 1967, to William Edward and Dorothy Alice (Broyals) Johnson. Robert loved having barbeques and hanging out with his family. He also enjoyed listening to music and building model cars. He was preceded...
Obituary: Barbara Jane Penn
Barbara Jane Penn, 83, of Cave City passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Cave City. She was born on August 10, 1939, in Cave City to the late Ervin and Alma Lassiter. She was retired from Cave City Schools and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave City. Barbara enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She also loved her dog Kiwi.
Pitts named director of credit card services at First Community
First Community Bank has announced Anthony Pitts has been promoted to director of credit card services. In a press release announcing the promotion, the bank said Pitts (pictured) possesses an extensive background of retail management experience, previously serving as credit card development coordinator upon joining the bank in 2020. In...
Lyon College Kresge Gallery to feature work of Abigail Smithson and family
Featured image: The Kresge Gallery at Lyon College will feature the work of Abigail Smithson and a few of her relatives for the exhibition “Close to Home” through Sept. 9. Image submitted by Lyon College. The Kresge Gallery at Lyon College will feature the work of Abigail Smithson...
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Lyon College men’s soccer team battles to 1-1 tie with LSU-Alexandria
The Lyon College men’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with visiting LSU-Alexandria on Sunday afternoon in the 2022 season-opener at Huser Field in Batesville. LSU-Alexandria took a 1-0 lead at the 59:04 mark of the game, but the Fighting Scots came back to tie 1-1 when Martin Esquivel got free for a goal off an assist by Johan Magana.
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Woman killed in rollover crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett. Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia,...
