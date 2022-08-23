Read full article on original website
Related
Amerigroup provides United Community Corp with $50,000 sponsorship to battle food insecurity
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Amerigroup New Jersey, a managed health care and health insurance provider for low-income residents, presented United Community Corporation, the Community Action Agency of Newark, with a $50,850.00 sponsorship in a ceremony at UCC’s Champion House Food Pantry in Newark on Thursday morning. In addition to the...
Thousands Joined Mayor Baraka in 13-Mile "Citywide Peace Walk"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 20, 2022, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka led a 13-mile “Citywide Peace Walk” through all five of the city’s wards to urge an end to gun violence in Newark and across the county. He was joined by Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Jeffrey L. Matthews; State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz; Assemblywoman Shanique Speight; Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker; Essex County Commissioner President Wayne Richardson; and Newark Municipal Councilmembers.
Nimbus2 to Hold Auditions on August 30th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Nimbus seeks masculine dancers for Nimbus2, 2022-23 Season. Dancers should be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills with competency in being the “base” of a partnership. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus will hold in-person auditions on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ). Check-in is at 4:00pm. Auditions run from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Interviews are 6:30pm to 7:00pm.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 "Grown in Monmouth" Summer Camp Was A Success
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear that the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success! Held from August 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The...
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Newark and the Origins of Container Shipping
Container shipping is a vital part of the global economy. Goods from all around the world, from vegetables to automobiles, are placed in large metal containers which are transported across the ocean in ships, then loaded onto tractor-trailers and railroad flatbeds. But when and where did this world-changing invention get started?
Novelist Joyce Hinnefeld and Poet Lois Marie Harrod to Present at Warren Community College
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series returns to an in-person format on Thursday, September 15, marking the first on-campus event of the venerated and long-running series since the beginning of the pandemic. Novelist Joyce Hinnefeld and poet Lois Marie Harrod will read from their most recent books beginning at 7:30pm in room 123A. The event is free and open to the public.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Montclair State University Galleries Announces Inaugural Case Studies Exhibition Series with Damien Davis
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair State University Galleries announces Case Studies, a new series of exhibitions in the Alexander Kasser Theater Cases initiated by Director Megan C. Austin and Curator Jesse Bandler Firestone. New and recent works by Damien Davis explore Blackness through shapes and symbols - on view from September 1 to December 9, 2022.
City of Newark Calls For Submission Of Creative Proposals For Public Art Project
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call for submissions of creative proposals for the Asphalt Art Grant the Newark’s Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs and Project for Empty Space were awarded from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Newark was one of 26 U.S. cities from across the...
Centenary Stage Company presents Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company kicks off their 2022-23 Season with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
Storywalk(R) Inspires Bonding and Purpose at Ocean County Library Stafford Branch
(STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- More than 175 children and adults shared a love of reading and community support in Storywalk®, during July and August through a partnership of the Ocean County Library Stafford Branch and the Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean. Attendees strolled through the Stafford Community Garden at...
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
Lit and Hoobastank Co-Headlining Tour with Alien Ant Farm comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Lit and Hoobastank will be hitting the road this Fall on the co-headlining “Tried-N-True” tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Locally, they will be at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0