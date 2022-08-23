Montine Foster Branscum, 81, of Rosie, Arkansas, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1940, in Oil Trough, Arkansas to Brown and Josie (Pruitt) Foster. Montine was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of Rosie Baptist Church which she loved. She was a homemaker who took very good care of her family. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, canning, and freezing vegetables, mowing her yard, sewing, needlework, and reading, and she had a (little known) talent for writing. She spent 63 wonderful years with her loving husband, Marcus, before he passed away on October 9, 2021. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.

ROSIE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO