RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
WBGO Chief Technology Chief David Antoine Elected to Board of Society of Broadcast Engineers
(NEWARK, NJ) -- David Antoine, Chief Technology Officer for Newark Public Radio (WBGO) was elected to the Board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), a non-profit professional organization formed in 1964, which serves its global society of broadcast engineers. The national board of directors of the SBE, to which Antoine was appointed earlier this month, is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its nearly 5,000 members.
Luna Stage to offer Pay What You Choose Theatre Classes and Stage Combat Program for Kids and Adults
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage will offer fall classes for youth and adults, including scene study, improv, musical theatre, Shakespeare, creative drama for K-2, creative response team for teens, and a new stage combat program, will begin September 20th. All Luna programs are Pay-What-You-Choose to encourage equity and access, and are taught by professional theatre artists.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
Eric Ginsberg to Host a Songwriter's Workshop
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Calling all local songwriters: come work on songwriting at the Songwriter's Workshop on Friday, September 9th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The workshop is hosted by Eric Ginsberg and takes place at Over The Moon Art Studios in Asbury Park. Bring a song at any stage but final, and give and receive feedback to and from your peers.
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
Centenary Stage Company presents Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company kicks off their 2022-23 Season with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Brings Back Lifelong Learning Series
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has brought back its popular Lifelong Learning Series for the 2022-2023 season. Algonquin Arts Theatre’s Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage. Each lecture is 90-minutes long and light refreshments are served. All classes will conclude with a question and answer period.
Two River Theater presents Little Shakes: Big Celebration, A Fundraiser for Youth Education Program
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater invites the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater’s lobby.
2022 Bergenstock Music Festival
(RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ) -- The annual Bergenstock Music Festival, a celebration of original music from Bergen County, returns to the Overpeck County Park Ampitheater in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The free festival features songwriters and original bands hailing from Bergen County, covering a wide array of musical genres including pop, rock, and R&B.
Michael Bourne, WBGO Host for 37 Years, Has Died at 75
Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday, August 21, as confirmed by family member Elizabeth Dicker. He was 75 years old. Michael Bourne was a presence on the air at WBGO between the end of 1984 and the start of 2022, when he retired from full time hosting duty. He was the host of the Singers Unlimited podcast by WBGO Studios. Previously, he hosted the popular Singers Unlimited (1985-2022) show on WBGO. He also hosted the equally as popular Blues Break for several years. Michael was a senior contributor to DownBeat, writing for the magazine since 1969. Bourne earned a PhD in Theatre from Indiana University -- which came in handy with his role as a theatre critic for the WBGO Journal.
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
