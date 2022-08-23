ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher

Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today

It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
Why Shopify, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday Morning

A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled on Friday, as the market focused on macroeconomic conditions and how the Federal Reserve Bank plans to address them. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was off by as much as 7.4% Friday morning, e-commerce provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 4.3%, and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped as much as 3.2%. As of 2:47 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 6.1%, 4.1%, and 3%, respectively. These stocks followed broader market declines, as the S&P 500 gave up 2.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined more than 3.3%.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing

The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever

An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
Here's Why Titan Machinery (TITN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
3 Reasons to Sell Peloton Stock, 1 Reason to Buy

It's the sweat that investors are starting to regret. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) plummeted 18% on Thursday following another disappointing quarterly report. The stock has now fallen 94% -- yes, 94% -- since peaking early last year. There wasn't a lot to like in the report, but there...
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
What Makes HF Sinclair (DINO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
PayPal (PYPL) Expands Portfolio With Grant Payments Launch

PayPal Holdings PYPL introduced Grant Payments in collaboration with the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable. With the help of Grand Payments, donor-advised fund sponsors, community foundations and other grant makers can make fast online donations to charities in a safe and seamless manner. Moreover, PayPal will let grant...
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

It may seem counterintuitive, but now is a great time to buy stocks. True, equity markets are down, and economic problems persist. However, history affirms that bull markets always follow downturns, and the current economic challenges won't last forever. That's why it's worth buying stocks while they are still down.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Let's Talk About Michael Burry Selling Every Stock but One

The man who made a billion-dollar bet on the housing market by correctly calling its collapse during the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis seems to be making a new prediction: The stock market is about to crash. Michael Burry, who was one of the main figures in the book...
