NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
NASDAQ
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
NASDAQ
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NASDAQ
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Are Stumbling Today
Canadian cannabis stocks are under pressure yet again today. As of 1:12 p.m. ET Friday, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock was down by 5.4%, Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ: CGC) equity was in the red by 7.3%, and Aurora Cannabis' (NASDAQ: ACB) shares were lower by 7%. What's weighing on these pot stocks...
NASDAQ
These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday
Investors can expect a turbulent Friday on Wall Street, as comments from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium are likely to move markets after central bankers reveal new insights on their plans for monetary policy. Early on, investors seemed somewhat nervous about what the session could bring, but a favorable reading on inflation in the latest economic data releases helped ease concerns. Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were all little changed from where they finished Thursday.
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
NASDAQ
Pro-Investor Steps Boost Paychex (PAYX), Low Liquidity Bothers
Paychex, Inc. PAYX currently benefits from the rising opportunities in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry as well as investor-friendly steps. PAYX’s earnings are anticipated to grow 9.8% and 7.4% in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, respectively. NSP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%. Shares of PAYX...
NASDAQ
Why Snowflake Stock Was Surging This Week
Week to date, shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up 28% as of 9:50 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has fallen 42% along with the broader market over concerns about the economy and how much longer businesses will continue spending on cloud services at a rapid clip.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Sell Peloton Stock, 1 Reason to Buy
It's the sweat that investors are starting to regret. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) plummeted 18% on Thursday following another disappointing quarterly report. The stock has now fallen 94% -- yes, 94% -- since peaking early last year. There wasn't a lot to like in the report, but there...
NASDAQ
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
NASDAQ
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
