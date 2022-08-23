ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

I looked six months pregnant due to painful condition – but the truth is heartbreaking

By Isabel Shaw
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rh6a4_0hRtgmdG00

PERIODS can be a tricky time of the month, but one woman experienced bleeding so heavy, it looked like a murder scene.

Abigail Oleck-Hewett, 49, suffered with what she calls “blood bath” periods, which affected her relationships, work and her chance to have children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNldb_0hRtgmdG00
According to the NHS, fibroids are quite common, with around one in three women developing them at some point in their life. Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UA7I_0hRtgmdG00
When she was 37, Abigail fell pregnant. However, just seven weeks late she experienced a miscarriage. Credit: Jam Press

The business owner from Surrey said her periods left her like a "shadow of her former self" as she experienced excruciating pain and crippling anxiety for two weeks of every month.

Her periods have also ripped away her chances of fulfilling her lifelong dream of carrying a baby, after doctors were forced to remove her womb this month to put an end to her suffering.

After experiencing abnormally heavy periods during her teenage years, Abigail was diagnosed with fibroids -- non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb.

According to the NHS, fibroids are quite common, with roughly one in three women developing them at some point in their life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U51hh_0hRtgmdG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQ16q_0hRtgmdG00

In some cases further complications caused by fibroids can affect pregnancy or cause infertility.

After her diagnosis, Abigail chose not to have her fibroids removed as the surgical risks included infertility, and she wanted a family.

There are also risks that come with not having fibroids removed, however, Abigail claims she was not warned of these at the time.

“It’s a double-edged sword, as I didn’t know keeping fibroids could also interfere with conceiving and as they weren’t cancerous, I decided to get on with it," she explained.

Aged 37, Abigail fell pregnant, but just seven weeks later she had a miscarriage.

"From then on, my periods went ballistic," she remembers.

“I think the periods were ten times worse than the miscarriage."

Over a 14-month period she visited the hospital four times due to the sheer amount of bleeding.

While there, her surgeon told her the pain was equivalent to going through labour for 72 hours.

"Each month, [my periods] continued to get worse and soon, they became unbearable, so I was advised to go on the pill and stop having a period all together.

“However, four months later, I flooded my entire bed and I phoned the doctor, who told me this was a typical side effect of the pill."

Abigail's periods and the pain they were causing began taking hold of her life.

The periods were ten times worse than the miscarriage

"It was incredibly isolating, I had to cancel plans with friends, clients and family as the pain was so unbearable," she said.

“I was sick for half of the month and as someone who owns a busy business, I lose so much money because I can’t work.

“I was starting to withdraw myself from people and I couldn't have a proper relationship with anyone as I don’t feel stable," she explained.

In a cruel turn of fate, the fibroids began to make her look like she was pregnant as they pushed up the organs in her stomach.

“I hated the way my body looks – everyone who didn't know me thought I was pregnant," she explained.

“Sometimes, I quite like it for a brief moment in time, as I rub my belly and think of what it would be like to be pregnant."

A few months after starting on the pill, Abigail's periods landed her in A&E again when she experienced some dangerously heavy bleeding.

“I walked downstairs to the bathroom and there was a pool of blood across the floor which looked like a murder scene," she said.

After being rushed to hospital, Abigail was told her fibroids had been left untreated for too long and she was left with just one option: a hysterectomy.

The surgery went well and medics managed to save Abigail's ovaries meaning she can still have children via surrogacy.

However, she won't be able to fulfil her dream of pregnancy and carrying a child herself.

FIGHTING FOR THE FUTURE

Abigail hopes to pave the way for other women who also suffer with debilitating periods and fibroids.

She is speaking up to push the UK government to take notice and support people whose periods severely affect their day to day life.

“I’m done, this isn’t for me, but this will benefit my mental health as I know this will help others," Abigail explained.

“I want to be fighting for the future and this will give me the strength to know my pain was all worth it in the end.

“I’ve found information and comfort within the online community, but if I could go back to my former self, I would have pushed my GP for more advice.

“Take control over your own body and make informed decisions about your future – we need to stop the taboo on women’s problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKaCH_0hRtgmdG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMsle_0hRtgmdG00

“We’re suffering in silence and hiding in bedrooms – it’s time to come out and shout about it.”

Abigail has launched a petition to call on the Government to better support women who experience problems with their periods, which you can sign here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Surrogacy#Linus Women Health#Diseases#General Health#Surrey#Nhs
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years

It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
696K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy