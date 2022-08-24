ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

By Paul Gessler
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead.

A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him.

The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, according to a police statement.

Court documents show that law enforcement officials found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in the house but it's unclear if Kretzer was under the influence of any drug.

Kretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents.

Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.

Both accused Kretzer of rape and threatening violence. One of the women accused Kretzer of assaulting her, telling the court she received bruises from the times he grabbed her, threw her and choked her.

Another accused Kretzer in 2014 of "threatening to go to my work and slice my neck and everyone I know."

One of the ex-girlfriends who was granted a protective order from Kretzer told WJZ that Kretzer and Fousek had been dating for about two years.

She was shocked he had been charged with murder but said he was an alcoholic who "had a lot of family issues growing up."

"I dealt with a lot of verbal abuse. He was a drinker. He's an alcoholic," the woman, who declined to be named, told WJZ. "He did physically abuse me. He was very drunk and combative."

But even she said what he is accused of doing on Monday night shocked her.

Kretzer was denied bail Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 11

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Mass Stabbing#Murder#Violent Crime#Firebox Court
