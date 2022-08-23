ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's Absentee Ballot Request Window Now Open

Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
Georgia Farmers Stepping in to Mentor the Next Generation

The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in your child’s future. Reaching...
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Heath Fountain of Colony Bank

Colony Bank is a $2.70 billion dollar financial services company with 41 locations throughout Georgia and Northern Alabama and is the largest Georgia based community bank headquartered outside of Atlanta. And while you may think of community banking as a traditional business mold, Heath Fountain, President and CEO of Colony Bank, shared several innovative and even thought-provoking approaches for generous leadership.
