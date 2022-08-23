Read full article on original website
Georgia's Absentee Ballot Request Window Now Open
Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $100M to Strengthen Public Safety and Reinforce Local Law Enforcement
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he will dedicate $100 million to address public safety concerns and the rise in violent crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia communities. "Public safety has always been my top priority, because every Georgian should feel safe in their own communities"...
Georgia Farmers Stepping in to Mentor the Next Generation
The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest in your child’s future. Reaching...
Georgia Cities Connect: Why a Solid IT Foundation is Important for Cities
In this Cities Connect call, Christie Williams, an Account Executive with VC3, discusses why every city needs a solid IT foundation and details the repercussions that may occur if one is not in place. You can watch her presentation below.
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Heath Fountain of Colony Bank
Colony Bank is a $2.70 billion dollar financial services company with 41 locations throughout Georgia and Northern Alabama and is the largest Georgia based community bank headquartered outside of Atlanta. And while you may think of community banking as a traditional business mold, Heath Fountain, President and CEO of Colony Bank, shared several innovative and even thought-provoking approaches for generous leadership.
