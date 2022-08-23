ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Everton are willing to match Newcastle's £30m offer for Watford striker Joao Pedro as they try to snatch him away from the Magpies as a possible replacement for £60m Chelsea target Anthony Gordon

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Everton are prepared to match Newcastle’s £30million offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro.

Sportsmail understands the Toffees have made contact with the Vicarage Road club to discuss the 20-year-old Brazilian, and sources say they are now ready to rival the Magpies for his signature.

Newcastle have made a second bid of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Pedro, who is said to be keen on a move to St James’ Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnWZ4_0hRtfAFZ00
Everton and Newcastle are both interested in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBSo3_0hRtfAFZ00
Newcastle have made two bids for Joao Pedro as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his attack

There has been optimism from those close to the deal that the player will complete a transfer to Tyneside in the coming days.

But Everton’s interest is potentially a complicating factor. They are in talks with Chelsea over the £60m sale of winger Anthony Gordon and would need a replacement.

They signed Richarlison from Watford for £50m in 2018 and sold the Brazilian to Spurs for £60m this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwlBB_0hRtfAFZ00
Frank Lampard is also looking to strengthen his front line for the transfer window closes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIpcw_0hRtfAFZ00
Joao Pedro could replace Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea

Newcastle have identified Pedro as a player of significant potential given his age and experience.

He is now in his fourth season at Watford having joined from Fluminense in 2020, scoring 14 times from 76 appearances since then.

Crucially, he can play out wide or as a central striker, the two positions Newcastle need to fill.

Sports
