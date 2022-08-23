ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 46

7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday. “Any death is tragic but when a child is involved, it really hits close to home,” said Deputy Chief Charles...
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
11Alive

Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
NewsBreak
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
WRDW-TV

Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
