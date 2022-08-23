Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday. “Any death is tragic but when a child is involved, it really hits close to home,” said Deputy Chief Charles...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say
Dahlonega, Ga. — A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year,...
Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’
ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta woman who died by suicide posted an emotional note on social media encouraging people to take it seriously when someone reaches out for help. Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
fox5atlanta.com
3 wanted for questioning in shooting where man crashed SUV trying to flee
DEKALB COUTNY, Ga. - Police would like to talk to three individuals seen at a gas station where a man crashed his SUV after being shot several times. The three people were at the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Panola and Redan roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
Woman in custody following midtown triple shooting
A woman is in custody following a triple shooting in midtown Atlanta Monday. Initial reports indicated that the first shooting happened around 1:45pm at 1280 West Peachtree Street. Two people were shot at that location.
CBS 46
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Police release photos of persons of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon. The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three...
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
Comments / 0