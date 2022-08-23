STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO