ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sun, Aug 28: Summer Concert Update – The Distractions with Greg Zinser on stage at Standley Park; Volunteer Appreciation

University City News
University City News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
University City News

Increased development and density in our futures? Community Plan Updates for Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, and University City

From University City Community Association President Diane Ahern: Did you know that our neighbors to the east, Mira Mesa and Sorrento Valley, are undergoing a Community Plan Update just as we are in University City? The City Planning Department has presented scenarios that would change our communities forever, both the Mira Mesa and University City areas, with proposed development and increased density.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

Standley Aquatic Center (at Standley Park) has released its 2022 Fall Program Guide

The Standley Aquatic Center is a joint-use facility with the San Diego Unified School District. The Aquatic Center is located at Standley Park next to Swanson Memorial Pool, 3585 Governor Drive. This facility is ideal for competitive swimming, water polo and lap swimming. Since this is a joint-use school district pool, public access is available only when there are no scheduled school-related activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

Aug 9, 2022, 6 PM: University Community Planning Group (UCPG) meets via Zoom

The University Community Planning Group (UCPG) will meet via Zoom at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This is a public meeting and all are invited to attend. The July 12 agenda and Zoom information is available at the bottom of this post and is also available on the Planning Group website at https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/university/agendas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
University City News

Planning Department: What We’re Working On

The Planning Department recently launched a new webpage that community members can use to see the full range of City of San Diego major planning initiatives underway and their estimated completion dates, as well as their current status. Community members can also read more about the year-round planning work the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

Sat, Aug 6, 2022, 2 PM: It’s the 40th annual Banana Split Ice Cream Social at Standley Park

The Standley Park Recreation Center staff, the University City Parks Council (UCPC), and the Standley Park Community Recreation Group are pleased to announce the return of the Banana Split Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 6, at 2 PM. Ice cream is generously donated by the Heimberger family, and the toppings are provided by the Standley Park staff and Community Recreation Group. Please bring your own banana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

City of San Diego Issues Boil Water Notice Due to Water Main Break near Village Nursery causing Low Water Pressure Issues

From UCCA President Diane Ahern: Good afternoon neighbors, I received the following email notice earlier today from the mayor’s office:. On Saturday there was a water main break in Council District 6 on Governor Drive (near the Village Nursery/Everde Growers at the east end of Governor Drive at MCAS Miramar) involving a 48″ transmission pipeline. City crews have been working on this break around the clock and anticipate repairs to be completed by late Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

University City News

San Diego, CA
122
Followers
653
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

University City Community Association (UCCA) is the source for local news in University City, a neighborhood of San Diego, California, through print media and its University City News website.

 https://www.universitycitynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy