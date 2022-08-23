Sun, Aug 28: Summer Concert Update – The Distractions with Greg Zinser on stage at Standley Park; Volunteer Appreciation

Read full article on original website
Increased development and density in our futures? Community Plan Updates for Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, and University City
From University City Community Association President Diane Ahern: Did you know that our neighbors to the east, Mira Mesa and Sorrento Valley, are undergoing a Community Plan Update just as we are in University City? The City Planning Department has presented scenarios that would change our communities forever, both the Mira Mesa and University City areas, with proposed development and increased density.
Standley Aquatic Center (at Standley Park) has released its 2022 Fall Program Guide
The Standley Aquatic Center is a joint-use facility with the San Diego Unified School District. The Aquatic Center is located at Standley Park next to Swanson Memorial Pool, 3585 Governor Drive. This facility is ideal for competitive swimming, water polo and lap swimming. Since this is a joint-use school district pool, public access is available only when there are no scheduled school-related activities.
Sunday, August 7, 2022: Coldwell Banker’s Backpacks for Kids returns to Standley Park
From Colwell Banker’s Katie Dunahoo: Backpacks for Kids Donation Day August 7, 3:00-6:00pm at Standley Park, 3585 Governor Drive. It is once again time to donate backpacks, school supplies, packaged socks and other items that less fortunate children can use to begin their school year. In conjunction with the...
Aug 9, 2022, 6 PM: University Community Planning Group (UCPG) meets via Zoom
The University Community Planning Group (UCPG) will meet via Zoom at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This is a public meeting and all are invited to attend. The July 12 agenda and Zoom information is available at the bottom of this post and is also available on the Planning Group website at https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/university/agendas.
Planning Department: What We’re Working On
The Planning Department recently launched a new webpage that community members can use to see the full range of City of San Diego major planning initiatives underway and their estimated completion dates, as well as their current status. Community members can also read more about the year-round planning work the...
Sat, Aug 6, 2022, 2 PM: It’s the 40th annual Banana Split Ice Cream Social at Standley Park
The Standley Park Recreation Center staff, the University City Parks Council (UCPC), and the Standley Park Community Recreation Group are pleased to announce the return of the Banana Split Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 6, at 2 PM. Ice cream is generously donated by the Heimberger family, and the toppings are provided by the Standley Park staff and Community Recreation Group. Please bring your own banana.
Save the Date: Here’s the August / September 2022 Short List For University City – What We Know about Events and Meetings
UCCA City of San Diego, District 1 - City Council, District 6 - City Council, Events and Calendars, Library, Newsletters and Advertisers, Parks & Recreation Dept, UC Cluster Schools, UCPG - Planning Group, UCPU - Community Plan Update, University City News UCCA 0. 👋 Hello University City neighbor, is it...
City of San Diego Issues Boil Water Notice Due to Water Main Break near Village Nursery causing Low Water Pressure Issues
From UCCA President Diane Ahern: Good afternoon neighbors, I received the following email notice earlier today from the mayor’s office:. On Saturday there was a water main break in Council District 6 on Governor Drive (near the Village Nursery/Everde Growers at the east end of Governor Drive at MCAS Miramar) involving a 48″ transmission pipeline. City crews have been working on this break around the clock and anticipate repairs to be completed by late Friday.
