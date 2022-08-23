At approximately 5:18 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. After getting upset inside the store, the man hit the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported when he tried to remove the man from the store, the man continued to assault him. The clerk suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO