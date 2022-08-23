Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with 29 Counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and 41 Counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals

Read full article on original website
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 24, 2022, soon after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
Louisiana State Representative Charged with DWI and Other Charges After Troopers Witness Him Doing a Burnout
Louisiana State Representative Charged with DWI and Other Charges After Troopers Witness Him Doing a Burnout. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 21, 2022, that soon after 2:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A noticed an alleged reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The automobile was driven by Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Texas Man Sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana for Domestic Violence on New Orleans-Based Cruise Ship
Texas Man Sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana for Domestic Violence on New Orleans-Based Cruise Ship. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Geronimo Flores, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on August 18, 2022, to serve 54 months (4 years, 6 months) imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He must additionally pay an obligatory special assessment cost of $100.00 for each count. Flores was convicted guilty of both felony charges after a three-day federal jury trial in Louisiana. The jury found Flores guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b)(5), and 7(8).
California Man Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Scheme Involving Over $300,000 In Fraudulent Purchases Using Other People’s Information
California Man Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Scheme Involving Over $300,000 In Fraudulent Purchases Using Other People’s Information. Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan Orpilla Sinlao, age 37, a resident of San Jose, California, pled guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on August 18, 2022, to Count One of his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2). In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss seven counts of Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(a)(5).
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Almost 5 Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Almost 5 Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to 140 months (11 years, 8 months) in federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Court further sentenced Scieneaux to 5 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 114
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 114. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on August 21, 2022, that on August 20, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer, Louisiana. Bobbie J. Moses, 71, of Mansura, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash
Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
