Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with 29 Counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and 41 Counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals

Texas Man Sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana for Domestic Violence on New Orleans-Based Cruise Ship. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Geronimo Flores, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on August 18, 2022, to serve 54 months (4 years, 6 months) imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He must additionally pay an obligatory special assessment cost of $100.00 for each count. Flores was convicted guilty of both felony charges after a three-day federal jury trial in Louisiana. The jury found Flores guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b)(5), and 7(8).

2 DAYS AGO