Crystal Palace will be at the front of the queue to sign £35m Conor Gallagher if Thomas Tuchel lets him leave Chelsea with Patrick Vieira desperate to bring the England star back to Selhurst Park after his superb loan spell last season

Crystal Palace will head the fight to sign £35million Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if Thomas Tuchel lets the England midfielder leave Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher had a successful loan spell at Selhurst Park last season and Palace have kept their summer transfer business quiet this summer in case he becomes available on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old made his first-ever Chelsea start in the 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday because of injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic but it's unclear if Tuchel sees him as part of the club's long-term future.

Crystal Palace will head the fight to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if he is up for sale
The 22-year-old made his first ever Chelsea start in the Blues' 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday

Newcastle and West Ham have also expressed interest in Gallagher but Palace hope his positive experience in south London will give them the edge.

His performances for Patrick Vieira saw him earn an England debut last November but he knows he'll have to play regularly in the next three months to have a chance of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The midfielder boasted 11 goal contributions in 34 Premier League outings for the Eagles last term.

Palace have signed just four players in the window with £20m Cheick Doucoure from Lens the only significant outlay.

Gallagher enjoyed a superb loan spell at Palace last term as he netted eight top-flight goals

However, the biggest obstacle to them landing Gallagher again is Chelsea's current injury issues.

Kante is expected to be out until mid-September with a thigh problem while Kovacic has been missing with a knee injury.

Tuchel does have Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as options, leaving him with a difficult decision to make about Gallagher.

#Crystal Palace#Eagles
