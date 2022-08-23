ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

B102.7

This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton

If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
YANKTON, SD
B102.7

Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?

Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
Society
B102.7

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

You Can Decide The Future of Falls Park, Here’s How

Falls Park is the place to visit here in the Sioux Empire, whether you're a tourist or you're just looking for a great place to unwind and relax. It is a landmark that is a must see for everyone, and has been the subject of a lot of different future plans and projects in our great city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota College Football Is One Week Away

Augustana University Football will mark the 2022 season not only as the defending NSIC Champions, but they will also play their 100th season. Augustana landed the #1 spot in the overall NSIC Coaches Poll. The Vikings led by head football coach Jerry Olszewski will begin the season under the lights...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls

People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Takes Over Sioux Falls Radio In September

This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month which coincides with the mission of Cure Kids Cancer perfectly and that is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Police Closes Intersection After ‘Suspicious Package’

Update: The Sioux Falls Police Department re-opened the Rice Street and Cliff Avenue interaction on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the official announcement from the Sioux Falls Police Department:. After suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue, the intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
