This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
You Can Decide The Future of Falls Park, Here’s How
Falls Park is the place to visit here in the Sioux Empire, whether you're a tourist or you're just looking for a great place to unwind and relax. It is a landmark that is a must see for everyone, and has been the subject of a lot of different future plans and projects in our great city.
South Dakota College Football Is One Week Away
Augustana University Football will mark the 2022 season not only as the defending NSIC Champions, but they will also play their 100th season. Augustana landed the #1 spot in the overall NSIC Coaches Poll. The Vikings led by head football coach Jerry Olszewski will begin the season under the lights...
Busted! Sioux Falls Police Arrest Bank Robber Still inside Bank
Thanks to the quick response of a Sioux Falls bank employee and Sioux Falls law enforcement, a potential bank robbery was thwarted on Tuesday morning (August 23) while it was still underway. On Wednesday, police announced that they took the man responsible for attempting to rob a Sioux Falls bank...
South Dakota 2nd, SDSU 5th in Preseason Summit VB Coaches Poll
College Volleyball season has just about arrived, and both USD and South Dakota State find themselves in the top 5 of the preseason coaches poll for the Summit League. USD earned second place on the poll, and also picked up a total of 3 first place votes after a 20-10 finish to last season.
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
Unbelievably Big Sioux Falls Arts Festival Will Blow Your Mind!
I love the holidays. All of them. But, in particular, the fall and winter ones. I'm actually one of those people who is always on the lookout for holiday decorations and gifts. If you are or you just absolutely love everything about fall festivals, this is one not to be missed!
2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Takes Over Sioux Falls Radio In September
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month which coincides with the mission of Cure Kids Cancer perfectly and that is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.
Sioux Falls Police Closes Intersection After ‘Suspicious Package’
Update: The Sioux Falls Police Department re-opened the Rice Street and Cliff Avenue interaction on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the official announcement from the Sioux Falls Police Department:. After suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue, the intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian...
