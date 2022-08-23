ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcduffie County, GA

WRDW-TV

Paine College welcomes back students with hopes of promising future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday, Paine College kicked off the new year with its annual convocation ceremony. In the last five years, the school’s battled accreditation issues. Augusta National also set up Honorary Lee Elder scholarships for golf athletes. Paine college has been in the Augusta community for 140...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Tech Awarded $1.6M Grant

Augusta Technical College has been awarded a United States Department of Education Predominantly Black Institutions Formula grant in the amount of approximately $1.6 million over five years. The grant project is entitled VARiETy (Virtual and Augmented Reality in Engineering Technology), and its purpose is to enhance student engagement and improve educational outcomes in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, and Nuclear Engineering Technology, as well as encourage women to pursue Engineering Technology as a viable career option.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County school leaders announce 10-year plan

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District says they are already planning for years down the line. This week they announced their 10-year plan, focusing on improvements and renovations to schools. It used to be a five-year plan, but they expanded it so they can get more input...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Local organization host CSRA black business summit

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of commerce is bringing business owners together for a chance to network and expand their services across the CSRA. The organization hosted its 2nd CSRA Black business summit at Augusta Tech. President and Co-Founder Ronic West says, with many problems facing black business owners, this event will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Westside High School celebrates eighth year recognized as AP Honor School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Westside High School has a lot to celebrate. This is the eighth year they’ve been recognized as an AP Honor School. “We’re particularly an AP Challenge School, and what that means is for a small school, less than 900, we offer a very wide range AP curriculum options,” says Assistant Principal […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta University Music Student Attends International Conference

For the first time in Augusta University’s history, a student attended a National Association of Music Merchants show to represent the Department of Music and its new online music industry studies program. Michael Mahoney is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hull College of Business along with a...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Student found with 'personal defense device' at Columbia Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School System has informed parents of an incident at Columbia Middle School. Thursday, Aug. 25, school officials discovered that a student had brought a personal defense device, capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, to school. Columbia County School District Police responded and confiscated the device. The school system says no threat was made to students or staff.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augustans push to preserve history at Flythe building

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of conversation, the North Augusta City Council decided to move forward last year with a plan to re-develop the old Flythe property into the new public safety headquarters. Mayor Briton Williams tells us Wednesday that to do that, the old Flythe building may...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Official list of qualified Richmond County candidates for November 2022 General Primary Election released

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections has released the official list of qualified candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election. This election includes the Richmond County Board of Education and the Special Election for Tax Commissioner. The qualified candidates are listed […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

