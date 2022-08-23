Read full article on original website
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
DUI Task Force takes to the streets
Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Aug. 22-24
Daniel Travis, 56, of Osburn, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Jamie Burgess, 58, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Eric Williams, 43, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on charges of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
FOX 28 Spokane
Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community to Hayden City Council: Back the blue
A proposed increase in law enforcement services received overwhelming public support Tuesday at the Hayden City Council meeting. All who spoke during the public comment period on the matter were in favor of a proposed levy override ballot measure that would provide funding for six additional Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies to patrol Hayden. The proposed levy override was recommended to the city council Aug. 9 by the Hayden Citizen Task Force on Public Safety after months of meeting and research.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
Shoshone News Press
South Fork Wallace River cleanup needs volunteers
WALLACE — Elmer Mattila has a vision. The Wallace City Councilman has the vision to clean up the Wallace stretch of the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River that is currently riddled with large chunks of industrial debris. This has been on Mattila’s mind for many years and is finally coming to fruition next month. In early September, the water levels and temperatures are much lower than in the sweltering summer months, making the working conditions more enjoyable for the volunteers.
KXLY
Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
Shoshone News Press
Local athletes break world records
KELLOGG — American Writer Elbert Hubbard once wrote, “There is no failure, except for no longer trying.”. Three Special Olympic Powerlifting athletes competed in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) tournament at 360 Fitness in Coeur d’ Alene this past Saturday. Joanne Coast, Andrea Mousseau,...
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
