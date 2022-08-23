ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

DUI Task Force takes to the streets

Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Aug. 22-24

Daniel Travis, 56, of Osburn, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Jamie Burgess, 58, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on a felony probation violation. Eric Williams, 43, of Wallace, was arrested and booked on charges of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
FOX 28 Spokane

Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community to Hayden City Council: Back the blue

A proposed increase in law enforcement services received overwhelming public support Tuesday at the Hayden City Council meeting. All who spoke during the public comment period on the matter were in favor of a proposed levy override ballot measure that would provide funding for six additional Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies to patrol Hayden. The proposed levy override was recommended to the city council Aug. 9 by the Hayden Citizen Task Force on Public Safety after months of meeting and research.
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Shoshone News Press

South Fork Wallace River cleanup needs volunteers

WALLACE — Elmer Mattila has a vision. The Wallace City Councilman has the vision to clean up the Wallace stretch of the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River that is currently riddled with large chunks of industrial debris. This has been on Mattila’s mind for many years and is finally coming to fruition next month. In early September, the water levels and temperatures are much lower than in the sweltering summer months, making the working conditions more enjoyable for the volunteers.
KXLY

Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
Shoshone News Press

Local athletes break world records

KELLOGG — American Writer Elbert Hubbard once wrote, “There is no failure, except for no longer trying.”. Three Special Olympic Powerlifting athletes competed in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) tournament at 360 Fitness in Coeur d’ Alene this past Saturday. Joanne Coast, Andrea Mousseau,...
