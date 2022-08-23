ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British woman, 48, struck by lightning in front of her teenage daughter after sunbathing on Croatian beach had to be brought back to life after her heart stopped

By Nick Pisa for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A British woman who was struck by lightning while escaping a thunderstorm on a Croatian beach was 'brought back to life' after her heart stopped, MailOnline can reveal.

The 48-year-old woman, who has been identified only as Danielle, was with her 19-year-old daughter when the 300-million-volt lightning bolt struck her on the head, with the huge energy surge being conducted through her body by a necklace she was wearing.

She was saved by the quick actions of a medic who was attending a bike accident which had happened just yards away during a triathlon. She is now in a serious condition in a hospital intensive care unit.

The woman, who MailOnline can reveal is from Manchester, was on holiday with her daughter Amelia, 19, and her younger son, when the intense storm hit Kasjuni beach on the outskirts of the popular holiday resort of Split last Saturday.

Professor Sandra Stojanovic Stipic, from KBC Hospital, who is treating the woman, told MailOnline: 'The woman is in a medical coma and we are monitoring her continually. She was very fortunate as the lightning hit her head and the necklace took the energy through her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPByQ_0hRtXpD800
The mother and her daughter were sunbathing at a popular beach on the outskirts of the holiday resort of Split on Saturday afternoon when they had to run for their lives as a massive thunderstorm swept in from the sea (file image of Split, Croatia)

'Because of the lightning her heart stopped and she suffered asystole - that is when your heart stops - but fortunately for her the paramedics were there very quickly and they managed to restart her heart and get her breathing again.

'At the moment she is being ventilated and in the next few days we will carry out an MRI scan to check the condition of her brain and she if there is any neurological damage.

'We have never had a case like this in Split and we are hoping that she recovers but at the moment she is in a very severe condition. She was resuscitated at the scene and her heart restarted. She is being treated for head and chest injuries, the lightning went straight through her body after hitting her head.

'This is a very rare situation but we are giving her the best treatment possible, she died when she was at the beach as her heart stopped but thanks to the good work of the medical teams who were nearby they brought her back to life and it was their actions that saved her life.

'The work of the first responders was fantastic, they massaged her and it restarted, there was no heartbeat but they got it going, the issue now is to see what damaged has been done to the brain and nervous system.'

The chances of being struck by lightning are said to be one in a million, although around 240,000 a year are hit according to medical studies with 24,000 on average being killed.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents say between 30-60 people are struck by lightning in the UK every year with three on average being fatal.

Golfers, walkers, swimmers and construction workers are the most likely to be hit and the advice is to move into a building or car and get out of the open as quickly as possible.

Footage broadcast on Croatian TV a few minutes after the incident shows police at the scene but clear blue skies with swimmers returning to the sea.

Waiters in a nearby bar called Joe's rushed to help her and one said: 'One minute everyone was sunbathing happily on the beach the next the sky turned as black as night and a massive thunderstorm was overhead.

'The lightning was something I have never seen before really bright flashes and you could hear them fizzing.

'Everyone was rushing off the beach and then at one point there was a massive bang and a lightning flash at the same time and I looked out and saw the woman on the floor and her daughter with her.

'Several people rushed to help her and then a doctor arrived to give first aid. He was helping out at the triathlon that was going on at the time.'

An FCDO Spokesperson said 'We are providing support to the family of a British national in Croatia and are in contact with the local authorities'.

