ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Deji vs Fousey date: Live stream, TV channel, start time for fight on KSI vs Swarmz undercard

By James Orr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20znSJ_0hRtXgVp00

DEJI is making his return to the ring on the undercard of big brother KSI's fight against Swarmz & Luis Pineda.

Deji was last in action in March when he lost in a spirited effort to Wassabi. In his way this time is YouTube prankster Fousey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rifNt_0hRtXgVp00
Pictures by Andrew Styczynski. Enfield . ”Yiannimize” car garage where celebs and footballers come to have there cars customised. Pictured is player Deji Oshilaja with a customised ‘buggy’ by Yianni. Credit: Andrew Styczynski - The Sun

Deji had spoken of his desire to continue boxing after his third defeat out of his three fights following the Wassabi loss.

Deji said: "I'm now 0-3.

"Yeah I only got hit like seven times, yeah I slipped all those punches, but I didn’t throw.

“I’m gonna carry on boxing and I’m gonna get a victory. So that being said, yes I’m gonna carry on boxing, I’m not gonna quit.

"I wanna be an example for people. Yeah, okay I’ve lost, but I’m gonna bounce back, simple as that.

"I'm gonna show you no matter how many times you get beat, you can still pick yourself back up and win."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bj8yj_0hRtXgVp00
Fight poster for KSI vs SWARMZ Credit: @misfitsboxing

When is Deji vs Fousey?

Deji vs Fousey will take place on Saturday, August 27.

The fight will take place at the o2 Arena in London.

Expect the ring walks at around 9pm BST.

What live stream and TV channel is fight on?

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

The price is set at £7.99.

Who else is fighting on the bill?

KSI headlines in his big return to the ring against Swarmz and Pineda.

While Faze Temperrr vs BlueFace has also been announced for the o2 super-show.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world

HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swarmz
Person
Blueface
Person
Luis Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksi#Fight On#Boxing Ring#Combat#Swarmz Luis Pineda#Wassabi#The O2 Arena#Bst#Dazn Ppv#O2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case

A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
MEXICO, ME
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
696K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy