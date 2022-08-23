Deji vs Fousey date: Live stream, TV channel, start time for fight on KSI vs Swarmz undercard

DEJI is making his return to the ring on the undercard of big brother KSI's fight against Swarmz & Luis Pineda.

Deji was last in action in March when he lost in a spirited effort to Wassabi. In his way this time is YouTube prankster Fousey.

Pictures by Andrew Styczynski. Enfield . ”Yiannimize” car garage where celebs and footballers come to have there cars customised. Pictured is player Deji Oshilaja with a customised ‘buggy’ by Yianni. Credit: Andrew Styczynski - The Sun

Deji had spoken of his desire to continue boxing after his third defeat out of his three fights following the Wassabi loss.

Deji said: "I'm now 0-3.

"Yeah I only got hit like seven times, yeah I slipped all those punches, but I didn’t throw.

“I’m gonna carry on boxing and I’m gonna get a victory. So that being said, yes I’m gonna carry on boxing, I’m not gonna quit.

"I wanna be an example for people. Yeah, okay I’ve lost, but I’m gonna bounce back, simple as that.

"I'm gonna show you no matter how many times you get beat, you can still pick yourself back up and win."

Fight poster for KSI vs SWARMZ Credit: @misfitsboxing

When is Deji vs Fousey?

Deji vs Fousey will take place on Saturday, August 27.

The fight will take place at the o2 Arena in London.

Expect the ring walks at around 9pm BST.

What live stream and TV channel is fight on?

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

The price is set at £7.99.

Who else is fighting on the bill?

KSI headlines in his big return to the ring against Swarmz and Pineda.

While Faze Temperrr vs BlueFace has also been announced for the o2 super-show.