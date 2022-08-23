'He's taking it easy': Former F1 champion Nigel Mansell takes swipe at Lewis Hamilton for not 'dusting off his right foot' as the Mercedes star trails in this season's driver standings
Lewis Hamilton has been accused of 'taking it easy' in Formula One this season by former world champion Nigel Mansell.
After being denied a record-breaking eighth world title by Max Verstappen in 2021, Hamilton started this year significantly off the pace and achieved a podium a finish in just one of the first eight races.
While the Mercedes star began to find form before the summer break with five consecutive podium placings, he is yet to win a Grand Prix in 2022 and currently sits sixth in the driver standings.
Team-mate George Russell is 12 points ahead of him in fourth and Mansell praised the 24-year-old along with fellow Brit Lando Norris.
'I like both George Russell and Lando Norris,' Mansell, 69, told Adrian Flux. 'I think the opportunity that George has cast on the fact that Lewis hasn't decided to dust off his right foot yet. I think he's taking it easy.'
'He [Russell] is doing a great job and I think Lando when the car is performing, he's put some great results in.'
Russell has achieved the first podium finishes of his career this season, placing third in five races, and also claimed his first ever pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July.
Meanwhile, McLaren ace Norris is seventh in the standings - making him the highest ranked driver outside of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.
The season resumes in Belgium this weekend, the first of three consecutive weekends of racing.
