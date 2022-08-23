If you’re watching the Atlanta real estate market with plans to buy or sell a home, you might be wondering, What exactly is going on here? After a two-year pandemic boom that saw homebuyers tripping over themselves to line the pockets of sellers, rising interest rates are finally pumping the brakes on the frenzy—more than a typical end-of-summer slowdown. Houses are sitting on the market longer, inventory doesn’t feel as scant, buyers seem less likely to sign away their firstborn to win a bidding war. Now, you’re a lot less likely to encounter a bidding war at all. (The latest report from Redfin marks the first year-over-year increase in “stale” inventory—houses that have been on the market for more than 30 days—since the beginning of the pandemic.) As the market cools off but rates rise, what does a slower climate mean for you if you’re looking to buy or sell?

