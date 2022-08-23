Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
discoveratlanta.com
Arts ATL: Must-See Fall Plays, Performances and Exhibits in Atlanta
Autumn in Atlanta is an exciting time, and nothing brings more thrills than Atlanta’s arts community. See what’s coming to Atlanta theaters, performing arts venues and museums this fall then mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss a single thing. World-class Shows and Plays Coming...
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
hypepotamus.com
Skip a Night of Netflix and Come Chill with Other Under 40 Business Professionals
A great networking event has a comfortable gathering spot, great food, a full bar and games…lots of games. 🎯. The widely popular networking event, Network Under 40 (NU40) for young professionals, understands the assignment and is making an effort to create a safe space where you can genuinely bring your best self, engage with your peers without fear or awkwardness, and have fun while networking.
getnews.info
Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service Proud To Provide Complimentary Dinner
Leading private helicopter tour service providers, Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service, offer complimentary dinner with their rides in Atlanta. Residents and tourists in and around Atlanta are set for an amazing experience touring the city from the skies as Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service upped their offering with the addition of a complimentary dinner to their rides. The company has grown to become a leading name in the industry, providing amazing helicopter rides to lovers of adventures, with the addition of complimentary dinner taking the experience a notch higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
atlantafi.com
BronzeLens Film Festival 2022: What To Know Before You Go
The 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival is taking place this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The multi-day event continues to highlight actors, producers as well as films, shorts and documentaries from people of color. We’re going to break down everything you need to know about the BronzeLens Film Festival taking place in...
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
CBS 46
Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretatlanta.co
Oktoberfest Atlanta Will Soon Return For Live Music, Craft Beer, And More!
It’s time to dig out your lederhosen for an entire weekend of German-themed fun for Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest Atlanta is returning on September 30th for three whole days of entertainment at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. Enjoy a variety of deliciously cold German beers, craft beer, German food, live music,...
saportareport.com
The Ironic Case of Student Luxury Apartments
Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s real estate market is slowing, but prices are still sky-high: Here’s the climate for buyers and sellers
If you’re watching the Atlanta real estate market with plans to buy or sell a home, you might be wondering, What exactly is going on here? After a two-year pandemic boom that saw homebuyers tripping over themselves to line the pockets of sellers, rising interest rates are finally pumping the brakes on the frenzy—more than a typical end-of-summer slowdown. Houses are sitting on the market longer, inventory doesn’t feel as scant, buyers seem less likely to sign away their firstborn to win a bidding war. Now, you’re a lot less likely to encounter a bidding war at all. (The latest report from Redfin marks the first year-over-year increase in “stale” inventory—houses that have been on the market for more than 30 days—since the beginning of the pandemic.) As the market cools off but rates rise, what does a slower climate mean for you if you’re looking to buy or sell?
Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms
ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
AccessAtlanta
Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta
It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
CBS 46
Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life....
thechampionnewspaper.com
SWD golfer hits opening shot at PGA TOUR Championship
Southwest DeKalb High School golfer Ethan Quitman hit the opening shot at the PGA TOUR Championship on Aug. 25 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Quitman was part of the opening ceremony—or the Hope First Tee Ceremonial Tee Shot—held before the top 30 PGA qualifiers competed for an $18 million first-place check and the coveted FedExCup trophy.
secretatlanta.co
You Can Now Make Reservations For Atlanta’s New Nobu Hotel In Buckhead
Perhaps you’ve noticed a new addition to the Buckhead skyline, or you’re in the know about the swanky Nobu hotel opening up in Buckhead this fall. This major news was announced during the expansion announcement at Phipps Plaza last year. One year later, and the time has finally...
Comments / 0