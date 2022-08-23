ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘See you at Glasto’ – Stormzy’s hilarious appearance on Monday Night Football ends with invite to pundits to party

By Alex Cole
 3 days ago
STORMZY invited the Monday Night Football lads to party at Glastonbury after Manchester United's win over Liverpool.

The Brit rapper, 29, appeared on the pitch during Sky Sports' post-game analysis with Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

Stormzy made a surprise appearance on Sky Sports wearing his Man Utd shirt
The South London rap icon joined the team with some post-match analysis
The 29-year-old told Carragher: 'see you at Glasto'

In 2019, the hitmaker became the first black British solo artist ever to top the bill at Glasto.

And the Vossi Bop maestro told Carragher that he'd see him at next year's festival.

Stormzy had travelled to see Erik ten Hag's side bounce back with a sensational 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday night.

Carragher, Neville and Keane were going through the talking points after the match when he made a surprise appearance wearing a Red Devils shirt.

The rap icon joked he was star-struck having been in the presence of Premier League legends.

Stormzy said: "Sorry, I'm a bit flustered right now.

"Do you know what it is? I've never met these lot before, so we was walking past, we was a bit star-struck and someone gave me a mic and now I'm here!"

Social media users loved the appearance from one of Britain's top artists.

One said: "They're buzzing for Stormzy as much as he's buzzing for them"

While another added: "What a legend, love Stormzy proper humble guy just cuttin about living life in his slides n socks."

Stormzy's interview came following a crazy night at Old Trafford.

Amid fan protests over ownership, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford struck to hand Ten Hag his first win of season and heap more misery on Jurgen Klopp's team.

It was one small step for Ten Hag, but in light of the first two games and the opposition, it really is one giant leap for Manchester United.

