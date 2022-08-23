ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing In Brief: Mississippi’s Governor Is Leaving Eviction Prevention Funds On The Table

Mississippi Governor Will Send Back Unspent Housing Funds. Gov. Tate Reeves announced he would be ending the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, which funneled federal rental assistance to people in need. But $130 million remains unspent and 17,000 applications are still processing as of July 31, Common Dreams reports. The state stopped taking applications on Tuesday.
