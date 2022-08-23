Read full article on original website
Related
Housing In Brief: Mississippi’s Governor Is Leaving Eviction Prevention Funds On The Table
Mississippi Governor Will Send Back Unspent Housing Funds. Gov. Tate Reeves announced he would be ending the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, which funneled federal rental assistance to people in need. But $130 million remains unspent and 17,000 applications are still processing as of July 31, Common Dreams reports. The state stopped taking applications on Tuesday.
More Midwest Banks See Opportunity to Finance Solar, Energy Efficiency Projects
Smaller, regional banks and credit unions are increasingly looking to help homeowners finance solar installations in a sign of growing recognition of the opportunities in clean energy finance. In the Midwest, Iowa-based Decorah Bank & Trust is among the latest to begin marketing loans for solar and other clean energy...
Facing Eviction? Here’s How We Turn Rent Debts Into Leverage for Change.
A tenant renting a HavenBrook Homes-owned house in disrepair speaks at a press conference organized by Inquilinxs Unidxs Por Justicia in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy Inquilinxs Unidxs Por Justicia in Minneapolis.) This story was originally published on Truthout and has been republished here with permission. While COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate,...
Affordable Housing Developers Want Exemptions From St. Paul’s Rent Control Law
This story is the second and final part of a short Backyard series examining the aftermath of St. Paul’s new rent control measures. Our previous story looked at how landlords are finding ways around the new rent regulations. Last year, St. Paul voted for one of the strictest rent...
Next City
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.https://nextcity.org/
Comments / 0