3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
It happened Sunday afternoon along Meridian Road just north of Crum Road.Man says scammer told him to break into safe in Leavittsburg
Police say two men were shot, one of them hurt critically while a woman suffered a grazing wound.
All three are expected to survive.
At this point, police are still investigating and say no charges have been filed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0