'It's been like a special homecoming for you, Roy!': 'Mayor of Manchester' Keane is mocked by his Sky Sports colleagues after he greets Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro AND rapper Stormzy while pitchside at the United-Liverpool match

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane appeared to be one of the biggest stars on show at Old Trafford for the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side kickstarted their season with a 2-1 win thanks to goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

But it was Keane who seemed to get a lot of the attention as he was greeted by a number of stars while on pundit duties for Sky Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWppM_0hRtTPss00
Roy Keane was pitchside on pundit duties for Manchester United's clash with rivals Liverpool 

The 51-year-old was seen having chats with new United signing Casemiro, wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo, members of England Women's team and even rapper Stormzy.

The Sky Sports team took notice of it all as they played back a short clip showing Keane's encounters throughout the night.

Host Dave Jones said: 'It's been a really good night for Manchester United, it's been like a special homecoming for you, Roy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpuyR_0hRtTPss00
The former midfielder was greeted by new signing Casemiro, who was unveiled at Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063C73_0hRtTPss00
Wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo also embraced Keane before returning for his warm up 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459wuJ_0hRtTPss00
Rapper Stormzy also came over to greet Keane and the Sky Sports team after the match 

'Let's remind everyone: starting with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who gave Jamie the cold shoulder, Casemiro the new signing has been in and had a hug, he met Manchester United's Lionesses, and we signed off with Stormzy!'

Jamie Carragher laughed and joked: 'He's like the mayor of Manchester, shaking everyone's hand!', before Jones added: 'Roy Keane… this is your life!'

Keane then shook hands with Carragher and Gary Neville as coverage of the match came to an end.

