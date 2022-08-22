ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Denzel Mims trade request: Panthers called about WR, Jets expected to make him available, per reports

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made the big jump from the college ranks to the NFL, and he's brought in several familiar faces to help him over the past two seasons. Quarterback P.J. Walker, wide receiver Robbie Anderson and pass-rusher Haason Reddick are a few players Rhule coached in college who have played for the Panthers, and another one could be on the way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Trevon Moehrig
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated OT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list. Colts worked out TE Dominique Dafney, TE Jared Scott, P Ty Long, and P Nolan Cooney. Giants signed K Ryan Santoso and WR Travis Toivonen. Giants released S Andrew Adams. Giants waived WR Bailey Gaither. San Francisco 49ers. 49ers placed DB...
NFL
numberfire.com

Antonio Gibson likely to be Commanders' main kick returner

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is in line to serve as the team's main kick returner, according to head coach Ron Rivera. It's generally not great foreshadowing for a player's fantasy value when they are active members on special teams, and that could be the case here. With Brian Robinson and J.D. McKissic both expected to see sizable roles early on, Gibson is one of the more interesting risk/reward plays in 2022 fantasy football. While being the primary kick returner doesn't necessarily preclude him from having a steady workload, it't not exactly what a fantasy manager would want to see in the coming season.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama OL Chris Owens waived by Giants

Former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens can’t seem to catch a break. Last week, he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two days later, he was signed by the New York Giants. Now, he has been released just one week after reaching an agreement with the Giants. The Giants announced the move via the team’s Twitter page.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy