The Devonta Smith reason Jaylen Waddle was forced out of Dolphins practice
Bonds formed in college are an unbreakable thing. The friendships and brotherhoods you make there are simply irreplaceable. That certainly is the case with Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith. The two players linked up in Alabama, and have had a great relationship since. (via Josh Tolentino, Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
Training Camp Updates on Waller, Pierce, Edwards and More
Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.
Denzel Mims trade request: Panthers called about WR, Jets expected to make him available, per reports
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made the big jump from the college ranks to the NFL, and he's brought in several familiar faces to help him over the past two seasons. Quarterback P.J. Walker, wide receiver Robbie Anderson and pass-rusher Haason Reddick are a few players Rhule coached in college who have played for the Panthers, and another one could be on the way.
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Vikings claim they didn't know J.C. Tretter called
After a surprising retirement from the NFLPA President on Thursday, there were questions for head coach Kevin O’Connell during his press conference. When asked about J.C. Tretter, O’Connell said that he was “unaware” of any phone call to the Vikings, but also that he respects Tretter.
A.J. Brown Comes to Defense of Another Teammate
The Eagles WR defended Jalen Hurts earlier this summer, now it's Darius Slay
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
NFL Transactions for August 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens activated OT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list. Colts worked out TE Dominique Dafney, TE Jared Scott, P Ty Long, and P Nolan Cooney. Giants signed K Ryan Santoso and WR Travis Toivonen. Giants released S Andrew Adams. Giants waived WR Bailey Gaither. San Francisco 49ers. 49ers placed DB...
Antonio Gibson likely to be Commanders' main kick returner
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is in line to serve as the team's main kick returner, according to head coach Ron Rivera. It's generally not great foreshadowing for a player's fantasy value when they are active members on special teams, and that could be the case here. With Brian Robinson and J.D. McKissic both expected to see sizable roles early on, Gibson is one of the more interesting risk/reward plays in 2022 fantasy football. While being the primary kick returner doesn't necessarily preclude him from having a steady workload, it't not exactly what a fantasy manager would want to see in the coming season.
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets amid slow start to NFL career
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has formally requested a trade. The Jets added Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Baylor pass catcher is now ready to move on. Denzel Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement on Mims’ behalf. Slavin stated, “It’s...
Former Alabama OL Chris Owens waived by Giants
Former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens can’t seem to catch a break. Last week, he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two days later, he was signed by the New York Giants. Now, he has been released just one week after reaching an agreement with the Giants. The Giants announced the move via the team’s Twitter page.
