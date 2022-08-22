Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is in line to serve as the team's main kick returner, according to head coach Ron Rivera. It's generally not great foreshadowing for a player's fantasy value when they are active members on special teams, and that could be the case here. With Brian Robinson and J.D. McKissic both expected to see sizable roles early on, Gibson is one of the more interesting risk/reward plays in 2022 fantasy football. While being the primary kick returner doesn't necessarily preclude him from having a steady workload, it't not exactly what a fantasy manager would want to see in the coming season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO