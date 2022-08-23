ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Submit Your Nominations For the 2022 Chamber Business Awards

Every year, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of our community's outstanding businesses and honors individuals representing local economic drivers in hospitality, manufacturing, and small business. Now is your chance to honor standout leaders and recognize amazing businesses that contributed so much to our region. To submit a...
Savannah Technical College Now Offers Light-duty Diesel Engine Training

Savannah Technical College started offering light-duty diesel engine training in Fall 2022. This new technical certificate of credit (TCC) is available as a short-term training option in the Automotive Technology program, which is offered at the College’s Savannah and Hinesville campuses. The College purchased a 2022 Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 with a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine to support this new light-duty engine training.
Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
