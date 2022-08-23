Read full article on original website
Bethesda Academy Receives $10,000 Grant to Study Historic Campus Grounds and History, Linking Past to Present
Bethesda Academy, an independent private day school for boys and young men and the oldest child-care institution in the U.S., was awarded a $10,000 grant by the General Society of Colonial Wars for historical research and an archeological dig on the 650-acre Savannah campus. Founded as an orphanage by evangelist...
Theresa Atkins on Georgia Tech-Savannah Learners and Leaders Series
Theresa Atkins is Director of Industry Strategic Partnerships at Georgia Tech-Savannah. She discusses their breakfast sessions and topics. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Submit Your Nominations For the 2022 Chamber Business Awards
Every year, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of our community's outstanding businesses and honors individuals representing local economic drivers in hospitality, manufacturing, and small business. Now is your chance to honor standout leaders and recognize amazing businesses that contributed so much to our region. To submit a...
Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Kicks Off Dining in the Dark 2023 Campaign at Annual Vision Quest Luncheon
“We may have lost our sight, but never our Vision”, the motto of the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, was never more true than it was last Friday afternoon when the center kicked off the season of Dining in the Dark, with their annual Vision Quest Luncheon.
Savannah Technical College Now Offers Light-duty Diesel Engine Training
Savannah Technical College started offering light-duty diesel engine training in Fall 2022. This new technical certificate of credit (TCC) is available as a short-term training option in the Automotive Technology program, which is offered at the College’s Savannah and Hinesville campuses. The College purchased a 2022 Ram 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 with a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine to support this new light-duty engine training.
Read, Run, Rant Book Club on Sunday, August 28th at 7:30 a.m. with Leigh Ebberwein
Discussion of THE SAVANNAH GONDOLIER by Leigh Ebberwein at the August Read, Run & Rant Book Club Meeting. TIME: 7:30 a.m. members of the club meet to run, walk or be active for 30 minutes. At 8 a.m., everyone returns to Foxy Loxy and this is when the conversation begins.
Securities & Charities Division Highlights Best Practices with State Law Enforcement
On Tuesday, the Secretary of State Securities and Charities Division led the Investment and Donor Fraud: Detect and Investigate Financial Exploitation seminar during the GBI’s Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) Training Symposium in Savannah. The Securities and Charities Division was selected due to the division’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to protect Georgians from financial scams.
