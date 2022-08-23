ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

New mural brings vintage images to downtown

A happy hour fundraiser for downtown Bowling Green’s newest mural will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St. The mural is being created by artists Gordon Ricketts and Carrie Day. It covers a wall in the alley between Juniper and Beckett’s with images from vintage photos of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Help sought keeping kids fed and focused as school starts

With the start of the school year comes the renewed need to keep kids nourished, stocked with supplies, clothed and clean. At last week’s school board meeting, Bowling Green Board of Education member Ginny Stewart thanked the community for its continued generosity to meet students’ basic needs. She reported on the items that administrators at each school building listed as most needed by students.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Trinity United Methodist Church is historic building of month in BG

The church known for its distinctive dome will be Bowling Green’s Historic Building of the Month for September. Trinity United Methodist Church, at the corner of East Court Street and North Summit Street, is being highlighted by the Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission. Rose Drain, a member of the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Body found in Maumee River identified

PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Highway patrol will have OVI checkpoint on Wooster tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight (Friday, Aug. 26) on Wooster Street, in the city of Bowling Green. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man jailed after brief standoff with SWAT team

LIMA — A Lima man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a brief standoff that included hostage negotiators and the Allen County S.W.A.T. team. According to a statement from Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte, the department received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday concerning a disturbance at 1610 S. Union St. When officers arrived, they spoke to Lane Riley, 40, of Van Wert, who said she was assaulted inside the South Union Street dwelling by Jacquavious Cartwright, 34, the resident of the home. Lane told police a handgun was used by Cartwright during the assault and that he was still armed and inside the residence.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH

