Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
Nature.com
Effect of prophylactic anti-VEGF injections on the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage in PDR patients after PRP
We evaluated the effectiveness of intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) antibody injection (IVAI) for the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage (VH) due to neovascularization on disc (NVD) in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) after panretinal photocoagulation (PRP). This retrospective case series reviewed the medical records of 12 PDR patients with recurrent VH after PRP from NVD. The interval between IVAIs was decided on the basis of the interval between VH recurrences after the initial IVAI, and NVD regression/recurrence during follow-up. We recorded the success rate of VH prevention, and the interval between IVAIs. Fundus examination revealed NVD regression at 1Â month after the injection. However, NVD progressed gradually and VH recurred after 3"“4Â months. Thereafter, IVAIs were administered every 3"“4Â months; VH did not recur and visual acuity remained stable during the treatment period. In one case, NVD did not recur after 4Â years of periodic injections. No systemic or ocular complications of IVAI were observed. In conclusion,Â proactive and periodic IVAIs (at 3"“4-month intervals) may prevent recurrent VH in association with NVD in PDR patients after PRP.
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers could send diabetics to the hospital with heart failure
BARCELONA, Spain — Even occasional use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could send type 2 diabetes patients to the hospital with heart failure, a new study warns. Researchers in Denmark found that medications like ibuprofen and naproxen increase the risk of heart problems, especially among older diabetics. “In our...
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?
Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Medical News Today
Recognizing the signs of rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in a person’s joints. The condition is chronic and progressive and can be disabling. Symptoms develop over time, with early signs including fatigue, joint tenderness, and pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in...
scitechdaily.com
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
pharmacytimes.com
Medical Cannabis for Chronic Pain Shows Link to Small Risk of Heart Rhythm Disorders
Danish analysis looks at the relationship between the therapy and cardiovascular adverse effects, particularly arrhythmias. Cannabis prescribed for chronic pain is associated with an increased risk of heart rhythm disorders, according to the results of a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022. “Chronic pain is a...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
deseret.com
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for short-term pain relief could have a 43% higher risk of developing heart failure than if they had not taken them, a study has found. The findings, from a Danish registry study, are due to be presented at the...
MedPage Today
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
MedicalXpress
Octogenarians should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life
One hour of walking per week is associated with greater longevity in people aged 85 years and above, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Regardless of age, adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity activity, or an equivalent combination. However, in adults, sedentary time tends to increase with age while the amount of physical activity declines.
Dr. Taraneh Shirazian on causes and treatment of endometriosis
More than 6.5 million women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with endometriosis, which can cause extreme period pain and fertility issues. Dr. Taraneh Shirazian explains how the condition is diagnosed and which treatments can offer relief.
