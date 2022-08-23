We evaluated the effectiveness of intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) antibody injection (IVAI) for the prevention of recurrent vitreous hemorrhage (VH) due to neovascularization on disc (NVD) in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) after panretinal photocoagulation (PRP). This retrospective case series reviewed the medical records of 12 PDR patients with recurrent VH after PRP from NVD. The interval between IVAIs was decided on the basis of the interval between VH recurrences after the initial IVAI, and NVD regression/recurrence during follow-up. We recorded the success rate of VH prevention, and the interval between IVAIs. Fundus examination revealed NVD regression at 1Â month after the injection. However, NVD progressed gradually and VH recurred after 3"“4Â months. Thereafter, IVAIs were administered every 3"“4Â months; VH did not recur and visual acuity remained stable during the treatment period. In one case, NVD did not recur after 4Â years of periodic injections. No systemic or ocular complications of IVAI were observed. In conclusion,Â proactive and periodic IVAIs (at 3"“4-month intervals) may prevent recurrent VH in association with NVD in PDR patients after PRP.

