pharmacytimes.com
Medical Cannabis for Chronic Pain Shows Link to Small Risk of Heart Rhythm Disorders
Danish analysis looks at the relationship between the therapy and cardiovascular adverse effects, particularly arrhythmias. Cannabis prescribed for chronic pain is associated with an increased risk of heart rhythm disorders, according to the results of a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022. “Chronic pain is a...
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Latanoprost (Xalatan)
Latanoprost (Xalatan) Sterile Ophthalmic Solution is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Medication Pearl of the Day: Latanoprost (Xalatan) Dosing:The recommended dosage is 1 drop (1.5 μg) in the affected eye(s) once daily in the evening. If a dose is...
pharmacytimes.com
New Treatment Options Are on the Horizon for β-Thalassemia
Gene therapies in late-stage development may soon provide hope for a cure. ß-thalassemia is a genetic disorder causing reduced production of hemoglobin, resulting in anemia.1,2 Symptoms can vary widely depending on whether an individual has β-thalassemia minor, intermedia, or major. In the most severe form, patients with β-thalassemia major, also known as Cooley anemia, become symptomatic in their early years of life.3.
pharmacytimes.com
Foot Care Is Essential for Patients With Diabetes
With proper knowledge, they can complete self-examinations and be adherent to clinical exams. Pharmacists are no strangers to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, but many are unaware that 15% to 25% of patients develop foot complications, so they should keep several points in mind when offering counseling.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers,...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Men More Likely to Receive Care for Chronic Kidney Disease
Early detection of chronic kidney disease is vital to preventing comorbid conditions. There are sweeping differences in the detection, monitoring, and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) between sexes, according to research done in Sweden and published in JASN.1. Guidelines clearly establish the recommendations for screening, diagnostics, monitoring, and caring...
pharmacytimes.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
pharmacytimes.com
Active or Passive Coping? A Study on Coping Strategies for Patients with Parkinson Disease
With the help of pharmacists and a team of health care providers, a better quality of life is possible for patients with Parkinson disease. Pharmacists are accessible and caring health care providers who should be aware of how they can help patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Patients with PD should have access to any and all resources that help them live as comfortably as possible. Managing their pain is a crucial part of comfort.
pharmacytimes.com
Moderna Applies for EUA for Omicron-Targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Candidate
The mRNA-1273.222 vaccine candidate targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in addition to the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain. Moderna, Inc has applied for an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222. The EUA submission for a 50 µg booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and older is based on preclinical data and clinical trial data for the BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.
pharmacytimes.com
Chronic Health Conditions, Smoking Contribute to Worse Health-Related Quality of Life Among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer
Risk factors associated with declining health-related quality of life for adult survivors of childhood cancer, such as physical inactivity and chronic health conditions, should be targets of surveillance and intervention. For adult survivors of childhood cancer experiencing declining health-related quality of life (HRQOL), chronic health conditions are associated with a...
