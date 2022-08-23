ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Latanoprost (Xalatan)

Latanoprost (Xalatan) Sterile Ophthalmic Solution is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Medication Pearl of the Day: Latanoprost (Xalatan) Dosing:The recommended dosage is 1 drop (1.5 μg) in the affected eye(s) once daily in the evening. If a dose is...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

New Treatment Options Are on the Horizon for β-Thalassemia

Gene therapies in late-stage development may soon provide hope for a cure. ß-thalassemia is a genetic disorder causing reduced production of hemoglobin, resulting in anemia.1,2 Symptoms can vary widely depending on whether an individual has β-thalassemia minor, intermedia, or major. In the most severe form, patients with β-thalassemia major, also known as Cooley anemia, become symptomatic in their early years of life.3.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Foot Care Is Essential for Patients With Diabetes

With proper knowledge, they can complete self-examinations and be adherent to clinical exams. Pharmacists are no strangers to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, but many are unaware that 15% to 25% of patients develop foot complications, so they should keep several points in mind when offering counseling.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Men More Likely to Receive Care for Chronic Kidney Disease

Early detection of chronic kidney disease is vital to preventing comorbid conditions. There are sweeping differences in the detection, monitoring, and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) between sexes, according to research done in Sweden and published in JASN.1. Guidelines clearly establish the recommendations for screening, diagnostics, monitoring, and caring...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Active or Passive Coping? A Study on Coping Strategies for Patients with Parkinson Disease

With the help of pharmacists and a team of health care providers, a better quality of life is possible for patients with Parkinson disease. Pharmacists are accessible and caring health care providers who should be aware of how they can help patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Patients with PD should have access to any and all resources that help them live as comfortably as possible. Managing their pain is a crucial part of comfort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Moderna Applies for EUA for Omicron-Targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Candidate

The mRNA-1273.222 vaccine candidate targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in addition to the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain. Moderna, Inc has applied for an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222. The EUA submission for a 50 µg booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and older is based on preclinical data and clinical trial data for the BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Chronic Health Conditions, Smoking Contribute to Worse Health-Related Quality of Life Among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

Risk factors associated with declining health-related quality of life for adult survivors of childhood cancer, such as physical inactivity and chronic health conditions, should be targets of surveillance and intervention. For adult survivors of childhood cancer experiencing declining health-related quality of life (HRQOL), chronic health conditions are associated with a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

