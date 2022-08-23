With the help of pharmacists and a team of health care providers, a better quality of life is possible for patients with Parkinson disease. Pharmacists are accessible and caring health care providers who should be aware of how they can help patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Patients with PD should have access to any and all resources that help them live as comfortably as possible. Managing their pain is a crucial part of comfort.

