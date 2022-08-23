Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Inside Nova
Aug. 26 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Patriot, Freedom-Woodbridge win big
BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and two touchdowns as the host Bobcats claimed their season-opener with a non-district win Friday. Boggs, Battlefield’s first-year starter at quarterback, also ran nine...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School football team won its season opener Thursday night, shutting out Harrisonburg 47-0. Albemarle scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back. Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker ran 28 yards for the first touchdown of the game and then threw three touchdowns to put the Patriots up 26-0 at halftime. Parker completed 10-of-14 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Serbay back on the sidelines
Former JM coach Rich Serbay is back on the sidelines, helping coach the offensive line in Stafford. Serbay was let go in 2020 after 35 years and four state championships at JM.
NBC12
Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicsville High School Mustangs are beginning their football season with a forfeit. This comes after a tip to the sheriff’s office about upperclassmen allegedly assaulting other players. A spokesperson with the school division confirmed on Wednesday that it was alerted by the Hanover County...
watchstadium.com
#2 Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong | 2022 ACC Top 25 Returning Players
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong possesses all of the skills to excel as a signal caller in today’s college football world. Armstrong has great arm strength, can make all of the throws, displays exceptional decision making and can run the ball when needed to help the Wahoos win games on the football field. The 6’2″, 210 […]
Inside Nova
Brother, sister win state titles on same day
For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s trip to Italy
Following the Virginia Cavaliers’ 3-1 showing in Italy during their 1-day trip, there’s plenty to assess about the Wahoos’ performances and what they mean for the team heading into the fall. Off of first hand reports from the games, game footage, and released stats, we’ve put together our five takeaways from UVA’s trip abroad.
Fredericksburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Massaponax High School football team will have a game with Chancellor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star Athlete Kaveion Keys Will Announce Commitment Monday; Penn State in top 4
Penn State target Kaveion Keys, a four-star recruit out of Richmond, Virginia, announced that he will announce his commitment Monday. Penn State is in the running with North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Keys is the number five recruit in Virginia, the No. 25 linebacker, and the No. 319 player nationally according to 247Sports composite ratings.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
Watch replay of Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson airs each week following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
AdWeek
WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
Comments / 1