ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uwplatt.edu

Bormann set to lead new innovation center, spark creativity on campus and in region

When the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s newest engineering building, Sesquicentennial Hall, opens next week, it will be home to one of the largest makerspaces in the Midwest – the Huff Family Innovation Center – and Joe Bormann, the center’s newly appointed director, is looking forward to fostering innovation, among both students and the business community, in Southwest Wisconsin.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Education#Engineering Physics#Wisconsin#College#Uw Platteville#Mettler Toledo#Vertiv
Hyperallergic

Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work

A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library

Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
VERONA, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor answers questions about the changing CDC guidelines

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) drops quarantine and social distancing recommendations, you may have some questions about what you should do if you or someone you know tests positive for the virus. Dr Jeff Pothoff is the chief quality officer at UW Health in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in farming accident near Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, Wis. — A 69-year-old man died in a farming accident near Ridgeway Tuesday evening, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the agency said first responders were called to the 7000 block of Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of an accident. When crews got to the scene, they found the victim, Paul Bickford, dead.
RIDGEWAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge Co. woman arrested days after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing in corn field

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Dane County woman days after she allegedly sped away from a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says it stopped the woman, a 42-year-old from Mazomanie, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22 on Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton in Dodge County. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office says the woman lied to him about her identity before eventually speeding away from the traffic stop.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy