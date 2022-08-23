Read full article on original website
uwplatt.edu
Bormann set to lead new innovation center, spark creativity on campus and in region
When the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s newest engineering building, Sesquicentennial Hall, opens next week, it will be home to one of the largest makerspaces in the Midwest – the Huff Family Innovation Center – and Joe Bormann, the center’s newly appointed director, is looking forward to fostering innovation, among both students and the business community, in Southwest Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
msn.com
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized; hospital says action 'will harm patients'
MADISON – Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. The vote, taken over two separate Zoom calls that ended at 9 p.m., sets...
spectrumnews1.com
Universal free school lunch program expires; Wisconsin students have to qualify again
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, many families will have to pay for their students’ school lunches again. Throughout the pandemic, schools were able to extend free breakfast and lunch to all students using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, that part of the plan has expired.
spectrumnews1.com
'We're not okay with putting profits over patients': Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike next month
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of nurses at UW Health voted by 99% on Wednesday to go on strike, demanding recognition of their union and an improvement in patient care. The strike, which could happen as soon as next month, comes as nurses say they are dealing with understaffing, turnover, cuts, as well as exhaustion and burnout.
Hyperallergic
Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work
A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
veronapress.com
COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library
Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers questions about the changing CDC guidelines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) drops quarantine and social distancing recommendations, you may have some questions about what you should do if you or someone you know tests positive for the virus. Dr Jeff Pothoff is the chief quality officer at UW Health in...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Man killed in farming accident near Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, Wis. — A 69-year-old man died in a farming accident near Ridgeway Tuesday evening, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the agency said first responders were called to the 7000 block of Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of an accident. When crews got to the scene, they found the victim, Paul Bickford, dead.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Dodge Co. woman arrested days after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing in corn field
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Dane County woman days after she allegedly sped away from a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says it stopped the woman, a 42-year-old from Mazomanie, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22 on Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton in Dodge County. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office says the woman lied to him about her identity before eventually speeding away from the traffic stop.
