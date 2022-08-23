Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Friends, do you like tacos? What about late at night, perhaps after an adult beverage? If so, you should be just as hopping mad as we are about the city of Denver's recent ban on food trucks in Lower Downtown. Though ostensibly enacted with the goal of reducing crime, a 2012 IJ study found that the presence of food trucks actually reduces crime by providing extra eyes on the street. Smells like protectionism for brick-and-mortar restaurants to us. While a letter from IJ convinced the city to partially repeal the ban, IJ won't rest until the senseless ban is totally repealed. Click here to learn more.

