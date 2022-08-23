Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Champions League Draw Live - Who Will Manchester City Face This Year?
Not easy but it’s not a group of death. That falls to Viktoria Plzen. And so, all that is left is to work out the fixtures. Because of the World Cup being held in November, the group stages will be complete early and wil resume in February, where we hope City will be still taking part.
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Hopefully the fourth time will be the charm for Liverpool to earn their first win of the season. They welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
SB Nation
Arsen Zakharyan agent confirms ‘everything close’ for €15m Chelsea transfer
Chelsea appear to be finalizing the signing of yet another highly talented teenage prospect, with 19-year-old Arsen Zakharyan set to join on a €15m transfer from Dynamo Moscow. As reported last summer, when Chelsea were first linked, that figure may in fact be a release clause, which could explain...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Everton at Brentford: Predicted Line-Up | New Signing Straight In?
One point from three games. Everton really need a win. Next up is a tricky trip to a Brentford that battered Manchester United 4-0 in their last home game. So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. There’s not much change on the...
SB Nation
Arsenal Europa League Draw
Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests. Of the three teams in...
SB Nation
Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?
Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries. Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away”...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea, Leicester City reach ‘verbal agreement’ over Wesley Fofana transfer — reports
The saga of Wesley Fofana — hey, that rhymes! — looks to have turned the corner towards the home stretch, with Chelsea and Leicester City reportedly reaching a “verbal agreement” over a transfer fee. Presumably that means it’s not in writing (yet), but hopefully everyone will stay true to their words. Fofana had already agreed personal terms with Chelsea (5+1 years).
Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as visitors push for goal
Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City
According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SB Nation
Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men
It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace FC: 4 Questions with Jay Crame of The Eagles Beak
Manchester City dropped points for the first time this season at St. James’ Park on the weekend. After a quick mid-week trip to Catalonia, the Cityzens are gearing up for a visit from Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace FC. I was able to catch up with the good folks...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Seeing both the forest and the trees
The play on the pitch has not always been perfect, but Tottenham Hotspur has started the season as it needed to, taking seven points out of nine from three fixtures that yielded a total of zero points last season. Some questions still remain, but two wins and a draw at Stamford Bridge are hard to criticize to open up the new year.
SB Nation
Millwall vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking for their first away win of the Championship season this afternoon as they take on Millwall, who have enjoyed a respectable start to the campaign. The Royals, however, will be hoping to build on what has been a decent start to their own term with three home victories putting them in a decent position going into this tie.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a strong side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Crystal Palace. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 27 August 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Graham Scott.
SB Nation
Manchester United make ‘fresh approach’ for Aubameyang as Chelsea fail to make progress — reports
Chelsea have still not made any concrete progress in our efforts to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite having agreed personal terms long time ago, with a two-year deal plus an option for a third on the table. The Blues have maintained continuous dialogue with Barcelona, and while we have offered £15m...
SB Nation
2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents
Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: As the transfer window winds down, where do Sunderland need to strengthen?
I think we all recognise that defensive additions are required, particularly with the injury to Daniel Ballard, as well as cover for the full-backs. This might be in the shape of a quick centre-half who can also play wide. Midfield is trickier. A ball-winner is needed to back up Corry...
SB Nation
Sky: Tottenham in talks with Fulham and Lazio over loan for Sergio Reguilon
We’re within a week of the summer transfer window closing, and that means that it’s do or die time for a few Tottenham Hotspur players that are linked with departures, permanent or temporary, from the club. One of the biggest question marks revolves around the status of Sergio Reguilon, who is out of Antonio Conte’s plans. Reguilon has been pretty open about desiring a return to Spain, but the links have been few and far between since a proposed move to Sevilla collapsed last month.
Comments / 0