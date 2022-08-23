ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Hopefully the fourth time will be the charm for Liverpool to earn their first win of the season. They welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Joey Barton
Person
Scott Brown
SB Nation

Arsenal Europa League Draw

Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests. Of the three teams in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?

Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries. Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#League Cup#Cup Game#Fylde
SB Nation

Chelsea, Leicester City reach ‘verbal agreement’ over Wesley Fofana transfer — reports

The saga of Wesley Fofana — hey, that rhymes! — looks to have turned the corner towards the home stretch, with Chelsea and Leicester City reportedly reaching a “verbal agreement” over a transfer fee. Presumably that means it’s not in writing (yet), but hopefully everyone will stay true to their words. Fofana had already agreed personal terms with Chelsea (5+1 years).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as visitors push for goal

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Millwall vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking for their first away win of the Championship season this afternoon as they take on Millwall, who have enjoyed a respectable start to the campaign. The Royals, however, will be hoping to build on what has been a decent start to their own term with three home victories putting them in a decent position going into this tie.
SOCCER
SB Nation

2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents

Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
UEFA
SB Nation

Sky: Tottenham in talks with Fulham and Lazio over loan for Sergio Reguilon

We’re within a week of the summer transfer window closing, and that means that it’s do or die time for a few Tottenham Hotspur players that are linked with departures, permanent or temporary, from the club. One of the biggest question marks revolves around the status of Sergio Reguilon, who is out of Antonio Conte’s plans. Reguilon has been pretty open about desiring a return to Spain, but the links have been few and far between since a proposed move to Sevilla collapsed last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy