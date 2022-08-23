Read full article on original website
4th Annual Great Northern Art Explosion
Public voting runs Aug. 27 - Sept. 10, 10am-5pm, for $11,000 in prize money. Features the works of 90 artists. Find on Facebook.
40th Annual Cedar Polka Fest
A festival celebrating the town's rich Polish history. Authentic Polish food & dance. $10. Tonight includes music by Duane Malinowski & Bavarski-Polkas NYC.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
Turtle Hill Art Collection
Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
Grayling Main Street Hosts Block Party
Downtown Grayling, 100 block of Michigan Ave. Celebrate Grayling’s 150th Sesquicentennial anniversary! Featuring a 50/50 raffle, lawn games including cornhole & jumbo jenga, face painting & chalk drawing.
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
Turtles, Turtles, Everywhere!
When she was 13 years old, northern Michigan resident Joan MacGillivray began amassing a collection of turtle-themed art pieces. Now in her 90s, MacGillivray has over 400 pieces of turtle art to her name. Usually, all that art is displayed around MacGillivray’s Charlevoix cottage—a place she’s affectionately christened “Turtle Hill.” For the next few weeks, though, she’ll be sharing the Turtle Hill collection with the public. Between now and October 1, approximately 100 turtle pieces from MacGillivray’s home will be on display at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. The exhibit showcases pieces from all over the world, ranging from a wood turtle carved by late Charlevoix artist Julius Gilbert to a turtle honeypot from Kenya. You’ll also find a large turtle sculpture with its shell painted like a Petoskey stone standing sentry on the library’s front lawn. To see the exhibit, stop by the Charlevoix Circle of Arts library at 109 Clinton Street in downtown Charlevoix, (231) 547-3354.
Your Labor Day Weekend Itinerary
Eight events to keep you busy from Manistee to Mackinac Island. Labor Day weekend provides local and out-of-town revelers with a variety of fun ways to bid the summer season farewell. From music festivals and art exhibits to regattas, foot races, and equestrian tournaments, northern Michigan has an event for you and yours this weekend. (And if this list isn’t enough, flip to the Dates or Nitelife sections at the back of the paper.)
Nittolo’s Cannoli
Holy cannoli, Batman! We can’t get over how much we love the cannoli at Nittolo’s Pizza. The Lake Leelanau restaurant is known for some of the highest quality and most authentically Italian pizza pies in northern Michigan, but don’t overlook the equally scrumptious cannoli on your next visit. The Nittolo’s menu proclaims that the restaurant’s cannoli have been “voted by ‘The Customer Panel and Some Really Affluent People’ as the best they have ever had.” Indeed, this recipe delivers a perfectly crunchy exterior shell of fried pastry dough, a lusciously sweet filling, and just the right amount of chocolate chips. Plus, if you’re feeling bummed that you cannoli eat one, take comfort in knowing that Nittolo’s packages two pastries into each box—perfect for a gluttonous double-dessert evening. (Or, you know, for sharing with a second person. Maybe.) Find Nittolo’s at 104 Main Street in Lake Leelanau, 231-994-2400, or check them out online at nittolospizza.com.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
33rd Annual Corvette Crossroads Auto Show
Hundreds of the All-American classic Corvette will be on display. The show runs from 10am-3pm. Corvettes will line up for the parade at 6pm at Odawa Casino, Mackinaw City. The Corvette procession will cross the Mackinac Bridge at 7pm.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Learning Outside the Box
Unique school locations can make for a well-rounded education. “I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.”. That’s what Mark Twain said, at least. Perhaps he understood that not all education has to take place in a typical brick-and-mortar school building in a residential neighborhood. Several northern Michigan schools have had the same thought, and despite their non-traditional locations and creative curriculums, they’re doing a great job of training young minds.
The Fruits of Our Labor: Do NoMi workers really get half the pay for a view of the bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
