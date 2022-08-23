A Class A CDL permit class will be held in Pagosa Springs this coming Tuesday, August 30, from 9am to 3pm. There are a number of Pagosa businesses looking to hire qualified drivers, and individuals looking to upgrade their license who have been seeking a CDL class. Since Pagosa Springs does not offer regular CDL training classes, a special effort has been made to provide this training here in our community. Although short notice, we hope that employers and individuals will take advantage of this opportunity.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO