EDITORIAL: A Brief Conversation About Money, Part Five
Thank you for learning why Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are considering a ballot measure…. — from the August 2022 ‘Ballot Measure Survey’ conducted by Magellan Strategies. As we discussed yesterday, the ‘survey’ conducted by Lousiville, Colorado-based Magellan Strategies earlier this month, on behalf of...
Habitat Archuleta Schedules Family Visits for 2023 Homes
Now that Habitat Archuleta administrative staff have done the light work of pre-qualifying Habitat Hopefuls for a USDA mortgage loan, the Family Selection Team does the heavy lifting of choosing who gets housed first. By this point in the process, applicants have completed their mortgage loan application and submitted all...
CDL Training Available Next Week in Pagosa Springs
A Class A CDL permit class will be held in Pagosa Springs this coming Tuesday, August 30, from 9am to 3pm. There are a number of Pagosa businesses looking to hire qualified drivers, and individuals looking to upgrade their license who have been seeking a CDL class. Since Pagosa Springs does not offer regular CDL training classes, a special effort has been made to provide this training here in our community. Although short notice, we hope that employers and individuals will take advantage of this opportunity.
READY, FIRE, AIM: The Population Bomb
When I was in sixth grade, I decided to learn how to make a nuclear bomb. Not that I was going to actually construct a nuclear bomb, out in the garage, as a weekend project. My parents discouraged nuclear bomb making, mostly by entirely filling the garage with boxes of useless junk and broken garden implements.
