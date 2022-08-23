WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 26, 2022)—Sallie Smalley Beason, Akeshia Craven-Howell, Linda W. Darden, Beth Mabe Gianopulos and Dr. John D. McConnell have been elected to serve on the Salem Academy and College board of trustees. All five will serve four-year terms that began July 1, 2022. Beason graduated from Salem...

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO